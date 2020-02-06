Cheryl Ramirez Named Circle of Hope’s New Director of Client Services

Circle of Hope is proud to announce and welcome Cheryl Ramirez as the new Director of Client Services for the organization. Ramirez will be replacing Jill Bondy, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Bondy will remain with the organization serving on the Executive Board for the organization’s Board of Directors. Ramirez began her role Monday and is the main point of contact for Circle of Hope clients seeking financial assistance for cancer medical treatments, will help navigate medical billing and offer resources available to cancer patients and those in recovery.

Ramirez joins Circle of Hope after serving 11 years as the Director of Member Services with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I have enjoyed over 20 years in my career providing customer service in a variety of ways”, said Ramirez. “I have long admired the wonderful work done by the board and staff at Circle of Hope and have had the pleasure of getting to know them through their association with the Chamber. I am eager to have the opportunity to help and support those in our community with cancer and assist them in their wellness journey.”

Circle of Hope is a 501(c)3, nonprofit organization that provides financial, emotional and educational support along with over 30 supportive wellness therapies and support groups all free of charge to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We look forward to having Cheryl join our organization in her new role and are confident that she will bring compassion and dedication for our mission and will provide a great service to the clients that we serve”, Executive Director Laura Kirchhoff said.

Ramirez has been a resident of the Santa Clarita Valley since 2005 along with her husband and daughter. “We love Santa Clarita and feel strongly about the importance of giving back to the community that has given us so much. Circle of Hope will enable me to do just that.”

For more information on Circle of Hope and the services they provide, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org or call (661) 254-5218. The Circle of Hope office and Wellness Center is located at 23033 Lyons Ave., Ste 3, Newhall, 91321.