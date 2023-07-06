Child & Family Center Awarded $250K Foster Foundation Grant

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 6, 2023

By Press Release

Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation. The grant will provide funding for key programs and services that are not fully covered by government contracts.

Child & Family Center relies on foundation, corporate and individual donors to help support its mission of providing mental health, substance use and domestic violence services to children and families in our community. This funding is essential for the Center to provide quality and timely services to our community, as well as to sustain its role as the “go- to” agency when the Santa Clarita Valley community experiences a traumatic event.

Requests and referrals for services at Child & Family Center has doubled over the past year. The greatest requests are for Mental Health and Domestic Violence Services, which includes a 30-day emergency shelter. The grant will fund agency staff to support these programs. In addition, it will provide crucial supplies that survivors at the shelter need to help them regain their independence as they work to heal their lives (e.g., diapers, car seats, bedding, hygiene, and cleaning supplies, etc.).

The grant will also support the Center’s education, outreach and family support services, which focus on parenting, parent child relationships, improving communication and education on developing healthy family relationships.

“The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation funding allows us to continue to provide the critical programs to the children and families we serve” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center. “On behalf of the 4,000 plus individuals we serve each year in our community, we are deeply grateful for this funding and support.”

For more information on the Child & Family Center, visit https://www.childfamilycenter.org/.

