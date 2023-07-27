Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding

The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth. The bill was one of several signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 10.
The Center provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services to over 2,000 individuals who are among the most vulnerable in Santa Clarita each year.
“I am especially pleased to announce that with the enactment of AB102, I was able to secure more than $20 million in grants to 19 different agencies throughout Assembly District 40,” said Schiavo. “This bill enables us to protect the progress we’ve made in key priority areas, avoid cuts to core programs and maintain a $38 billion reserve to safeguard against economic uncertainty, all without the need to raise taxes. Each of the recipients provide a valuable service to our community and I’m happy to have secured these one-time infrastructure grant funds.”
The Center was awarded $593,000 for infrastructure and safety improvements to their building in Santa Clarita. Opened in 2001, its age combined with the extreme weather conditions and rain earlier this year, along with the high traffic of the thousands served at the Center throughout the years, the need for critical infrastructure updates is critical. The funding will be used for security measures, modernization of the phone system, updating the kitchen area among other critically needed interior updates.
“On behalf of the Child & Family Center, we are so grateful to Assemblywoman Schiavo for her efforts in securing this much needed funding,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Alzheimer's Association presents Coffee and Conversations, an early-stage social engagement program, on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. This group meets virtually on Zoom and is for anyone living with any kind of early stage dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease, senile dementia, Lewy Body, stroke, etc.
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
Two Providence hospitals in Southern California, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, earned 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency announced today.
Earlier this month, the budget approved by Governor Newsom and accompanying trailer bill language directs $82.5 million toward directly reducing health care deductibles and co-pays for Covered California participants.
Like detectives tracking down clues in a decades-old cold case, a team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge geologists have blown a hole into the long-accepted hypothesis that the Rocky Mountains were born by a single collision between tectonic plates, or pieces of the Earth’s crust, 90 million years ago.
With the start of a new school year around the corner, it’s normal for children to feel anxious about upcoming changes. After being at home or summer camp for the summer, the transition to a new teacher and new peers can feel overwhelming. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America is hosting a live, free webinar to help your child cope with back-to-school anxiety. It will be held Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. PST.
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit feedSCV works to provide everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley with the knowledge and resources to have a delicious and healthy meal at home every day. It will host its first class designed for kids on Saturday, Aug. 19. Two sessions will be held, at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises the public to never touch a bat with bare hands and to report injured, sick, or dead bats. Summer and early-fall months are when rabid bats are most often found in Los Angeles County, especially during July, August and September.
Managing Director Randy Cude and Senior Associate Connor Quan of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. have announced the recent sale of a retail/automotive facility located at 25150-25158 Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita for a purchase price of $3.1 million. Spectrum CRE represented the buyer in the transaction.
Los Angeles County has earned the designation as a Certified Age-Friendly Employer by the Age-Friendly Institute, the nation's only certification program that identifies organizations committed to being the best places to work for employees ages 50 and older. L.A. County is the first county-level employer in the United States to be designated Certified Age-Friendly.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.