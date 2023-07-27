header image

1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
Thursday, Jul 27, 2023

Child and Family CenteThe Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth. The bill was one of several signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 10.

The Center provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services to over 2,000 individuals who are among the most vulnerable in Santa Clarita each year.

“I am especially pleased to announce that with the enactment of AB102, I was able to secure more than $20 million in grants to 19 different agencies throughout Assembly District 40,” said Schiavo. “This bill enables us to protect the progress we’ve made in key priority areas, avoid cuts to core programs and maintain a $38 billion reserve to safeguard against economic uncertainty, all without the need to raise taxes. Each of the recipients provide a valuable service to our community and I’m happy to have secured these one-time infrastructure grant funds.”

The Center was awarded $593,000 for infrastructure and safety improvements to their building in Santa Clarita. Opened in 2001, its age combined with the extreme weather conditions and rain earlier this year, along with the high traffic of the thousands served at the Center throughout the years, the need for critical infrastructure updates is critical. The funding will be used for security measures, modernization of the phone system, updating the kitchen area among other critically needed interior updates.

“On behalf of the Child & Family Center, we are so grateful to Assemblywoman Schiavo for her efforts in securing this much needed funding,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO.

For more information, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.
