Today in
S.C.V. History
July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Child & Family Center Installs New Board
| Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
Board install 2023

Child & Family Center held its annual board installation on Tuesday, June 27, at Sand Canyon Country Club. Stephanie English, senior field deputy from the office of Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, installed the new officers for the 2023/24 fiscal year and our newest incoming board member. This was the first in-person board installation since 2019, due to the pandemic.

The executive board members for fiscal year 2023-2024 are: William “Bill” Cooper, chair; Jennifer Lee, JD, vice chair; Aida Weinstein, treasurer; Rick Garcia, secretary; and Marc Winger, EdD, immediate past chair.

Dennis_Sugasawara

Child & Family Center welcomed their newest board member, Dennis Sugasawara.

Child & Family Center welcomed their newest board member, Dennis Sugasawara, as he was officially installed at the event. He joins current members Fred Arnold, Cristy Collins-Parker, Staci Daniels-Sommers, MSW, LCSW, Debbie Holbrook, Kris Huber, Taylor Kellstrom, Jean LaCorte-Kiczek; Diana Pretzlaff, and David Wong, MD.

Outgoing board members Mike Berger (2006-2023) and Gloria Mercado-Fortine (2013-2023) were recognized for their many years of dedication and service to the Center and presented with multiple commendations from local, state and federal elected officials.

“Child & Family Center plays such a significant role in our community. They ensure children and families get the help they need with mental health services. The support they give to families in need makes Santa Clarita better for all of us,” said Stephanie English.

The volunteer board members are the fiduciaries who steer the organization towards a sustainable future by adopting sound, ethical, and legal governance and financial management policies, as well as by making sure it has adequate resources to advance the mission.

Child & Family Center provides comprehensive prevention, early intervention, diagnostic evaluation and behavioral therapeutic services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for children, adolescents and adults in the Santa Clarita, Antelope and San Fernando valleys. The Center has been providing services to the community since 1976.

“It’s an honor to serve with an engaged and dedicated group of people on the Child & Family Center board,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO. “We are proud to support the efforts of an outstanding staff that provides critical services to vulnerable populations with the goal of accomplishing our mission – Changing Lives, Healing Relationships, and Helping People Thrive.”
