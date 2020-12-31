header image

1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits
| Thursday, Dec 31, 2020
Chiquita Canyon Bike Delivery

As part of Waste Connections 19th Annual Bike Build Program, Chiquita Canyon participated and delivered bikes and scooters to the Boys & Girls Club and Santa Clarita Grocery this holiday season.

Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.

This year, over 100 bicycles and 70 scooters were assembled by landfill employees and delivered to the nonprofit organizations as part of Waste Connection’s 19th Annual Christmas Promise Bike Build Program.

“Chiquita Canyon is always honored and excited to constantly support and contribute to our local nonprofits,” said Steve Cassulo, district manager of Chiquita Canyon. “The pandemic has affected all of our lives, but more importantly children’s lives during the holiday season. We are excited to have been able to still deliver the bikes, and for the first time, scooters, to make the holidays that much more exciting for these kids.”

Due to the pandemic, Chiquita Canyon had to make the difficult decision of not allowing any children to be there during the drop off. In past years, the Chiquita Canyon team to joy in watching the children pick their bikes and some even ride a bike for the first time. However, given the severity of the pandemic, bikes were dropped off at each location and then distributed to families by the organizations in a safe manner.

Christmas Promise Bike Build is a Waste Connections annual tradition of providing thousands of bicycles for underprivileged children across the country. Now in its nineteenth year, with the help from partners and local businesses, Christmas Promise Bike Build purchases and assembles bikes each holiday season and donates them to local charities.

Locally, Chiquita Canyon built and delivered 74 bikes and 50 scooters to the Boys and Girls Club and 24 bikes and 26 scooters to Santa Clarita Grocery, just in time for the holiday season. These organizations are invaluable nonprofit community organizations which help build a healthy Santa Clarita Valley by providing to children, adults, and families.

About Chiquita Canyon
Chiquita Canyon is located in Castaic, California, approximately 3 miles west of the Interstate 5 on State Route 126 in the Santa Clarita Valley. It has been in continuous operation for more than 40 years and is owned and operated by Waste Connections, an integrated solid waste services company. Chiquita Canyon provides the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding Los Angeles communities with environmentally safe and efficient waste disposal services.

Chiquita Canyon, like other solid waste landfills, over time generates a greenhouse gas, methane, which can be safely converted into a valuable source of clean energy. Chiquita deploys a gas recovery system to collect methane which is then used to generate clean energy for nearly 10,000 homes each year.
Kim Foundation Donates $100K to WiSH Foundation for Needed Programs

Kim Foundation Donates $100K to WiSH Foundation for Needed Programs
Monday, Dec 28, 2020
The WiSH Education Foundation received a donation of $100,000 this week from the Steve Y. Kim Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fund much-needed programs for the underserved and disadvantaged, for students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...

Greetings with Gratitude Volunteers Host Toy Giveaway in Newhall

Greetings with Gratitude Volunteers Host Toy Giveaway in Newhall
Friday, Dec 25, 2020
In an effort to ensure that the families of their local community had a Christmas to celebrate, the volunteers and founders of Greetings with Gratitude held a Newhall toy giveaway Friday.
FULL STORY...

Fostering Youth Independence Thanks Community for Helping Reach Fundraising Goal

Fostering Youth Independence Thanks Community for Helping Reach Fundraising Goal
Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence (FYI) has already reached its year-end fundraising campaign goal, to date receiving $21,946 in donations, surpassing its $20,000 goal.
FULL STORY...

Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter

Bridge to Home Clients Quarantining After 17 Tested Positive, Moved to COVID Shelter
Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Bridge to Home in Newhall has seen its first surge of COVID-19 cases among shelter residents, as 17 clients tested positive for the virus and have been transferred to a COVID shelter in Pomona, and the other BTH residents are quarantining, shelter officials said Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Van Nuys Couple Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Packages Throughout SCV
An off-duty law enforcement officer with a watchful eye helped Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies catch a Van Nuys couple they suspect of stealing numerous packages in the SCV.
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
SACRAMENTO - With California advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings, and not travel significant distances to reverse the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, New Year’s Eve 2020 may look noticeably different than years past.
CHP, Western States Traffic Coalition Partner to Bolster Holiday Safety Efforts
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 72nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Top 10K
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 274 new deaths and 10,392 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 72nd COVID death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 72nd Death at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Deaths Top 10K
‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library
Through funding provided from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan, the Los Angeles County Library has launched a "Park & Connect" service, providing free outdoor Wi-Fi in the parking lots of participating libraries including the branch in Stevenson Ranch.
‘Park & Connect’ to Free Wi-Fi at Stevenson Ranch Library
L.A. County Prosecutors Sue D.A. Gascón Over Criminal Justice Reforms
A Los Angeles County judge on Wednesday ordered new District Attorney George Gascón to show why criminal justice reforms he enacted — which county prosecutors say conflict with state law — should not be blocked.
L.A. County Prosecutors Sue D.A. Gascón Over Criminal Justice Reforms
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
Seeking to close a student learning gap exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $2 billion "State Safe Schools for All" plan Wednesday aimed at encouraging schools to safely relaunch in-person instruction as early as February.
Newsom Unveils California’s $2B ‘Safe Schools for All’ Plan
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
After a lengthy selection process, the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized the names of the 14 Commissioners who will be responsible for adjusting the district boundaries for electing the Board of Supervisors, based on the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
L.A. County Finalizes Citizens Redistricting Commission Members
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
College of the Canyons trustees held their organizational board meeting on Dec. 16 to appoint a new board president and swear in three members who were elected in the 2020 General Election.
COC Appoints New Board President; Swears in New Members
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
At Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the housekeeping crews, referred to as environmental services workers, were among the first to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Meet Henry Mayo’s Housekeeping Crews Protecting Caregivers, Patients
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will continue its temporary suspension of behind-the-wheel driving tests until at least January 11.
DMV Extends Suspension of Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests to Jan. 11
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 71st Death at Henry Mayo; 16,369 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including an additional death at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 12,979 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16,369 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 71st Death at Henry Mayo; 16,369 Total SCV Cases
Chamber Announces New Affordable, Quality Healthcare for Employers
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its two newest member-benefits in partnership with LBW Insurance and Financial Services & Employer Driven Insurance Services (E.D.I.S), two healthcare plans: A Minimum Essential Coverage (MEC) health plan and a Medical Expense Reimbursement Program (MERP) for employers to offer a solution to a significant component of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Chamber Announces New Affordable, Quality Healthcare for Employers
Regional Stay-at-Home Order Extended for Southern California
The regional stay-at-home order was extended for what’s expected to be at least another three weeks Tuesday after the Southern California region’s intensive care units’ available capacity remained at 0.0%.
Regional Stay-at-Home Order Extended for Southern California
Jan. 7: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Virtual Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 7: SCV Water’s Engineering & Operations Committee Virtual Meeting
Heavy Influx of COVID-19 Patients Prompts Henry Mayo to Issue ‘Code Triage’
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital issued a “code triage” Monday due to staffing shortages and a large number of COVID-19 patient admissions.
Heavy Influx of COVID-19 Patients Prompts Henry Mayo to Issue ‘Code Triage’
County Launches Partnership with Curative to Facilitate Nursing Home Vaccinations
Los Angeles County announced Tuesday the launch of a partnership with the city of Los Angeles and public health service startup Curative to deliver and administer the COVID-19 Moderna vaccines to staff and residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) in Los Angeles County.
County Launches Partnership with Curative to Facilitate Nursing Home Vaccinations
CHP Announces $27M Grant Funding Available to Tackle Impaired Driving
SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday the availability of nearly $27 million in grant funds to help local communities combat impaired driving.
CHP Announces $27M Grant Funding Available to Tackle Impaired Driving
SCV Cold Weather Alert Extended Through New Year’s Day
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley through Friday, Jan. 1, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
SCV Cold Weather Alert Extended Through New Year’s Day
UCLA Health to Hold Blood Drives Throughout SCV
UCLA Health is holding several blood drives throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
UCLA Health to Hold Blood Drives Throughout SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Travelers to Quarantine Per Health Order
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 73 new deaths and 13,661 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three more fatalities, bringing the Valencia hospital's total to 70.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 More Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Travelers to Quarantine Per Health Order
