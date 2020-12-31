Chiquita Canyon Delivers Bikes, Scooters to SCV Nonprofits

As part of Waste Connections 19th Annual Bike Build Program, Chiquita Canyon participated and delivered bikes and scooters to the Boys & Girls Club and Santa Clarita Grocery this holiday season.

Chiquita Canyon, an innovative local business in the Santa Clarita Valley, continued its legacy as a good neighbor, even during the pandemic, by helping make the holiday season a little brighter for children at the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Santa Clarita Grocery.

This year, over 100 bicycles and 70 scooters were assembled by landfill employees and delivered to the nonprofit organizations as part of Waste Connection’s 19th Annual Christmas Promise Bike Build Program.

“Chiquita Canyon is always honored and excited to constantly support and contribute to our local nonprofits,” said Steve Cassulo, district manager of Chiquita Canyon. “The pandemic has affected all of our lives, but more importantly children’s lives during the holiday season. We are excited to have been able to still deliver the bikes, and for the first time, scooters, to make the holidays that much more exciting for these kids.”

Due to the pandemic, Chiquita Canyon had to make the difficult decision of not allowing any children to be there during the drop off. In past years, the Chiquita Canyon team to joy in watching the children pick their bikes and some even ride a bike for the first time. However, given the severity of the pandemic, bikes were dropped off at each location and then distributed to families by the organizations in a safe manner.

Christmas Promise Bike Build is a Waste Connections annual tradition of providing thousands of bicycles for underprivileged children across the country. Now in its nineteenth year, with the help from partners and local businesses, Christmas Promise Bike Build purchases and assembles bikes each holiday season and donates them to local charities.

Locally, Chiquita Canyon built and delivered 74 bikes and 50 scooters to the Boys and Girls Club and 24 bikes and 26 scooters to Santa Clarita Grocery, just in time for the holiday season. These organizations are invaluable nonprofit community organizations which help build a healthy Santa Clarita Valley by providing to children, adults, and families.

About Chiquita Canyon

Chiquita Canyon is located in Castaic, California, approximately 3 miles west of the Interstate 5 on State Route 126 in the Santa Clarita Valley. It has been in continuous operation for more than 40 years and is owned and operated by Waste Connections, an integrated solid waste services company. Chiquita Canyon provides the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding Los Angeles communities with environmentally safe and efficient waste disposal services.

Chiquita Canyon, like other solid waste landfills, over time generates a greenhouse gas, methane, which can be safely converted into a valuable source of clean energy. Chiquita deploys a gas recovery system to collect methane which is then used to generate clean energy for nearly 10,000 homes each year.