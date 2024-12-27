header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 27
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
| Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Maximum enforcement period new year

As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.

Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the CHP will begin a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and protect all road users. This heightened enforcement will run through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

This year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period highlighted the risks drivers face. In just 30 hours, crashes claimed the lives of five people within CHP jurisdiction and CHP officers arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence, an average of one DUI arrest every six minutes.

“Our officers are committed to working through the holidays to ensure everyone can reach their destinations safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Safe roads are possible when every driver makes responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

During the New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers will target speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations and impaired driving. Last year, during the 78-hour New Year’s enforcement effort, CHP officers made 892 DUI arrests statewide.

If you see a driver who appears impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. Provide the dispatcher with key details like the vehicle’s description, license plate number, location and direction of travel. Acting quickly could save lives.

Let’s welcome 2025 responsibly. Drive sober, stay focused and help make the new year safe for everyone on the road.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry
The Feeding Futures Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., at the Newhall Family Theatre. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for this special inaugural event to kick off the capital campaign for the new pantry.
Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
The convenience store owner had said that six out of 10 people who entered his business came to steal. Sacramento County officials said that larger corporate businesses might be able to survive under those circumstances, but not smaller operations. Small businesses form the country’s economic foundation, and they needed state law to change.
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Friday, Dec. 27 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Santa Clarita is a special place. It is the city where I chose to make my home, raise my family and now serve the community as a city councilmember.
Patsy Ayala | Connecting With the Community
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
The Wish Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series continues on Wednesday, Jan. 15 with "Trends in College Admissions and ROI on Majors."
Jan. 15: WiSH Webinar on Latest Trends in College Admission
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
As the New Year approaches Santa Clarita Valley residents can enjoy a few New Year's Eve and New Year's Day events in the SCV.
New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Fun in the SCV
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
The MAIN will present "Heaven Can Wait" by Terrance Carty, showing Friday, Jan. 10-12 at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 10-12: The MAIN Presents ‘Heaven Can Wait’
SCVNews.com