CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025

As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.

Starting at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, the CHP will begin a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period to crack down on dangerous driving behaviors and protect all road users. This heightened enforcement will run through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

This year’s Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period highlighted the risks drivers face. In just 30 hours, crashes claimed the lives of five people within CHP jurisdiction and CHP officers arrested more than 300 individuals for driving under the influence, an average of one DUI arrest every six minutes.

“Our officers are committed to working through the holidays to ensure everyone can reach their destinations safely,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Safe roads are possible when every driver makes responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

During the New Year’s Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers will target speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt violations and impaired driving. Last year, during the 78-hour New Year’s enforcement effort, CHP officers made 892 DUI arrests statewide.

If you see a driver who appears impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. Provide the dispatcher with key details like the vehicle’s description, license plate number, location and direction of travel. Acting quickly could save lives.

Let’s welcome 2025 responsibly. Drive sober, stay focused and help make the new year safe for everyone on the road.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...