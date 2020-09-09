CIF-SS Launches Online Series Spotlighting Education-based Athletics

LOS ALAMITOS – The CIF Southern Section will launch its “CIF-SS This Week” series streaming on the CIF-SS YouTube page) starting Wednesday, September 9 at 5 p.m.

Produced by the CIF-SS as well as College Level Athletics (CLA)/Zort Sports and hosted by Aaron Plunkett and Jayka Noelle from CLA Sports, the series will focus on the people, places and stories involving education-based athletics in the Southern Section, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are excited to launch our new online show, ‘CIF-SS This Week,’” CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Rob Wigod said in a statement. “We look forward to delivering a wide variety of content showcasing the outstanding student-athletes, programs and stories we have in our section. We want to thank Glenn Littman and Aaron Plunkett from Zorts Sports for their partnership and vision on this new venture.”

“The CIF-SS is the home to some of the greatest athletes, athletic programs, schools, and communities in the country,” said Plunkett, CEO/Founder of CLA Sports. “CLA and Zorts Sports are proud to be partnering with the CIF Southern Section in being able to showcase these talented and dedicated student-athletes.”

“With the fall sports season being delayed, CLA and Zort Sports, in cooperation with the CIF-SS, felt it was time to get back to providing entertainment with an inside look at CIF-SS sports to the communities we serve,” Plunkett added. “We look forward to bringing the CIF-SS into people’s lives every week.”

The program will air weekly at 5 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the school year.