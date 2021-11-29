header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 29
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday
| Monday, Nov 29, 2021

Circle of Hope LogoCircle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.

It’s a day when you have the ability to positively impact those with cancer, cancer survivors, their caregivers and families here in Santa Clarita.

“After my diagnosis, I didn’t know where to turn or what to do. Circle of Hope was there for me to help me through this process, give me the support I needed and offer me the wellness classes to help me heal from the effects of my treatments. I don’t know what I would have done without ﻿Circle of Hope.” – Olivia

With your help, Circle of Hope will be able to make a difference in lives today, so those with cancer can have a brighter future tomorrow.

Here are a few simple ideas for how you can participate:

– Make a gift to Circle of Hope in honor of #GivingTuesday https://www.circleofhopeinc.org/get-involved/donate/

– Volunteer with us

– Help us get the word out on social media to support Circle of Hope and those living with cancer in our community

– Do something kind for someone you know who is battling cancer

With your support, we can provide financial assistance for co-pays, medications, medical bills and lifesaving surgeries, and provide supportive services, classes and wellness programs free of charge to those with cancer in our Santa Clarita community.

For more information on Circle of Hope, its programs and services, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Make a contribution today by click [here].
NONPROFIT HEADLINES

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo

Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes. 
FULL STORY...

SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule

SNAP Sports Announces Holiday Skate Schedule
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Special Needs Athletes and Peers (SNAP) Sports skate has announced its Thanksgiving week ice schedule.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park

Dec. 18: Barnyard Lights Tour at Hart Park
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and William S. Hart Regional Park invite the community to enjoy its Barnyard Lights Tour, Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting

Vietnam Veterans to be Honored at Christmas Tree, Menorah Lighting
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
The community is invited to a special tribute to honor our Vietnam veterans at the 16th Annual Military Honor Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita is holding virtual meeting regarding the Santa Clarita Arts/Culture and Veterans Center Needs Assessment on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 1: City’s Arts/Culture, Veterans Center Needs Assessment Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 29 - Sunday, Dec. 5
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 14 Productions
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
Looking for ways to add a little green into your landscape?
SCV Water’s Upcoming Gardening Class to Highlight Trees, Shrubs
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Homicide Detectives Search Chiquita Canyon for Missing Woman
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 10 new deaths and 794 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,063 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: SCV Tops 39,000 Total Cases
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes. 
Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo
Today in SCV History (Nov. 29)
1957 - Incorporation of Mint Canyon Chamber of Commerce; became Canyon Country Chamber [story]
Frontier Days
Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
Today in SCV History (Nov. 27)
1941 - Funeral for "our" Remi Nadeau, whose Canyon Country deer park became North Oaks [story]
Remi Nadeau
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Volunteers are needed to help make fresh garland and vintage-style decorations for the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in preparation for Holidays on the Homestead.
Antelope Valley Indian Museum Looking for Volunteers to Decorate for the Holidays
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 29 new deaths and 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,955 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County Releases Data from the Last 7 Days
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
City Highlights Activities for Holiday Fun in Santa Clarita
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its Regular Meeting Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 2: Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (Nov. 26)
1916 - A score of Wobblies bust up Newhall Jail after commandeering SP freight train [story]
Wobblies logo
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum announced it will host the 10th annual Holidays on the Homestead celebration on Saturday, Dec, 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dec. 4: Antelope Valley Indian Museum Invites All to 10th Annual ‘Holidays on the Homestead’
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shared how to avoid foodborne illness, also known as food poisoning, with families celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.
Public Health Shares Safe Food Preparation Tips for the Holidays
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.
County Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant as Strong Winds, Fire Weather Forecasted
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services  is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
Social Services Urges Others to ‘Adopt-A-Family’
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
It’s time to clean our closets for charity and support the Flair Cleaners 19th Annual Holiday Clothing and Shoe Drive Nov. 26 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Flair Cleaners Holiday Clothing Drive Returns for 19th Year
SCVNews.com
