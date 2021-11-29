Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday

Circle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.
It’s a day when you have the ability to positively impact those with cancer, cancer survivors, their caregivers and families here in Santa Clarita.
“After my diagnosis, I didn’t know where to turn or what to do. Circle of Hope was there for me to help me through this process, give me the support I needed and offer me the wellness classes to help me heal from the effects of my treatments. I don’t know what I would have done without Circle of Hope.” – Olivia
With your help, Circle of Hope will be able to make a difference in lives today, so those with cancer can have a brighter future tomorrow.
Here are a few simple ideas for how you can participate:
– Help us get the word out on social media to support Circle of Hope and those living with cancer in our community
– Do something kind for someone you know who is battling cancer
With your support, we can provide financial assistance for co-pays, medications, medical bills and lifesaving surgeries, and provide supportive services, classes and wellness programs free of charge to those with cancer in our Santa Clarita community.
For more information on Circle of Hope, its programs and services, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.
Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Monday to investigate the disappearance of Heidi Planck, who was reported missing by her ex-husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Find something for everyone at the various events happening in Santa Clarita this holiday season including Six Flags Magic Mountain's magical winter experience, an international film festival and holiday shows.
Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County's caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced it will be on high alert due to the potential of very strong winds and fire weather conditions that will impact much of our County through Friday morning.
Just in time for this Thanksgiving holiday, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc., in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet, donated turkeys, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans and additional non-perishables for their annual Thanksgiving Dinner Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
The season of giving is here, and the Department of Public Social Services is encouraging the public to consider sponsoring a family as part of its annual holiday Adopt-A-Family Program benefiting low-income families throughout the County of Los Angeles.
