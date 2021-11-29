Circle of Hope Taking Part in Giving Tuesday

Circle of Hope is joining the national day of generosity, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1.

It’s a day when you have the ability to positively impact those with cancer, cancer survivors, their caregivers and families here in Santa Clarita.

“After my diagnosis, I didn’t know where to turn or what to do. Circle of Hope was there for me to help me through this process, give me the support I needed and offer me the wellness classes to help me heal from the effects of my treatments. I don’t know what I would have done without ﻿Circle of Hope.” – Olivia

With your help, Circle of Hope will be able to make a difference in lives today, so those with cancer can have a brighter future tomorrow.

Here are a few simple ideas for how you can participate:

– Make a gift to Circle of Hope in honor of #GivingTuesday https://www.circleofhopeinc.org/get-involved/donate/

– Volunteer with us

– Help us get the word out on social media to support Circle of Hope and those living with cancer in our community

– Do something kind for someone you know who is battling cancer

With your support, we can provide financial assistance for co-pays, medications, medical bills and lifesaving surgeries, and provide supportive services, classes and wellness programs free of charge to those with cancer in our Santa Clarita community.

For more information on Circle of Hope, its programs and services, please visit their website at www.circleofhopeinc.org.

Make a contribution today by click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...