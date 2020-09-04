City Encouraging Residents to Prepare, Refresh Emergency Plans

September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take the time this month to prepare and refresh your emergency plans.

You never know when disaster may strike, so prepare now for your whole family.

Basic Disaster Supply Kit

– Store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

– Water: One gallon per person per day for at least three days

– Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

– Battery-powered or hand crank radio

– Flashlight

– First aid kit

– Extra batteries

– Whistle to signal for help

– Dust mask to help filter contaminated air

– Cloth mask, soap, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to prevent the spread of germs

– Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

– Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

– Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

– Manual can opener for food

– Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

– Additional suggestions can be found at Ready.gov/Kit

Make a Plan

– Sign up to receive emergency updates in your area.

– Teach your children what to do in an emergency if they are at home or away from home.

– Discuss emergency contact numbers.

– Have an evacuation plan from your home and community.

– Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and update any emergency plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– For more planning suggestions, visit Ready.gov/Plan

Receive Emergency Updates: Subscribe to receive emergency notifications via email or text message by filling out an online form or by texting SCEMERGENCY to 888777.

Emergency Information: The Emergency Updates Blog is activated during an emergency impacting Santa Clarita. Follow SantaClaritaEmergency.com for shelter, evacuation, and road closure information.