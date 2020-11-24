header image

City Expected to Declare Several Commission Vacancies
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
City Hall

Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to declare vacancies on several commissions and panels for those interested in applying to join the groups behind multiple construction projects, public art and other aspects that shape the City.

Should the council approve the local appointments list, residents would have until Dec. 19 to send applications to the Santa Clarita City Clerk and, if appointed, each member “will serve at the will of the council for regular appointed terms of four years,” according to the city agenda report.

This year, there are eight vacancies available for service on city commissions and panels.

Pursuant to the city’s appointment policy and to inform the public of the opportunities for participation on local regulatory and advisory boards and commissions, the city is expected to announce the following openings:

– Planning Commission, two appointments.

– Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, two appointments.

– Arts Commission, two appointments.

– Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel, two appointments.

Planning Commission

Planning commissioners act as an advisory board to the City Council on planning and development issues, assure a general plan is implemented by reviewing applications and act as a decision-maker for certain proposals. Some notable projects they have worked on include developments like the Center at Needham Ranch and Vista Canyon.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services

Parks commissioners, through advice and recommendations to the City Council, seek to help create “healthy lifestyles and contribute substantially to the quality of life of our residents,” according to their mission statement.

Arts Commission

In cooperation with other governmental agencies and civic groups, the Arts Commission has been behind multiple citywide successes such as the Arts Master Plan, a “long-term roadmap for arts, entertainment and cultural development throughout the community over the next 10 years,” the Santa Clarita Arts website reads.

Open Space Panel

This panel reviews and recommends approval of the annual work program to the City Council to ensure priorities are adhered to regarding land acquisition. Those on this panel also review the accounting of funds generated by the Open Space Preservation District and make written reports.

Should the matter be approved, those interested could contact the City Clerk’s Office to obtain an application or learn more by calling (661) 255-4391 or visiting Santa-Clarita.com.

