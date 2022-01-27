header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 28
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff
| Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Healthcare Henry Mayo
File photo. Henry Mayo COVID-19 Team.

 

For the month of February, the city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with community partners to show appreciation for hospital staff who have been on the frontline of this pandemic for nearly two full years.

Currently, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is caring for nearly 100 COVID-19 patients. This is close to the all-time high from January 2021.

The strain of the long hours, staff shortages and weight of caring for sick residents has understandably taken a toll on their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. The City is launching a social media campaign to share messages of support with hospital staff. Please post a message using #HeartsForHeroesSCV sharing words of encouragement, thanking a particular staff member or showing appreciation of care provided to yourself or a loved one. These posts will be collected and shared with Henry Mayo staff through their intranet and internal emails.

“The staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have spent the last many months caring for our loved ones throughout this roller coaster of a pandemic,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Even as they face staffing and supply shortages, they have remained steadfast and dedicated to caring for our Santa Clarita community. Please join the City and local businesses in offering appreciation and gratitude to our healthcare workers.”

In an effort to show appreciation and support for the critical work they do, local businesses are offering special promotions or discounts for our healthcare workers. These discounts will be shared with healthcare workers. If you are a local business that would like to offer a promotion, please send an email to Suzanna Avedikian at avedikias@henrymayo.com.

Valley Industry Association

The Valley Industry Association would also like to help with those efforts and encourage local businesses to assist, as well.

If you are able to participate, send an email to Suzanna Avedikian at avedikias@henrymayo.com.

In this email please include:

Business Name

Phone Number

Address

Website

What promotion/discount/offer you are providing
How staff can access/redeem the offer (i.e. show badge, promo code, etc.)

In addition, VIA is also taking part in a social media campaign to show messages of support for hospital staff.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
01-27-2022 City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff
01-25-2022 Big Chicken Franchise to Open Location in Valencia
01-24-2022 Rudi Sodamin Named Princess Cruises’ Culinary Arts Head
01-18-2022 Smyth Drive Office Building in Highridge Business Park Sells for Over $2.6M
01-17-2022 SCV’s Newest Dining Spot Opens at The Cube
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Level 4 Coach Kameron Kennedy Joins Paseo Aquatics
Following a nationwide search, Paseo Aquatics, a premier USA-Swimming Sanctioned club located in Santa Clarita, has landed Kameron Kennedy.
Level 4 Coach Kameron Kennedy Joins Paseo Aquatics
Lady Cougars Ranked 8th in New Statewide Poll
College of the Canyons women's basketball, winners of four straight, checked in as the No. 8 ranked team in the state in the first California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll of the 2021-22 season, released on Jan. 26. 
Lady Cougars Ranked 8th in New Statewide Poll
Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Trail Users volunteer group will help build out a scenic portion of the new Crest to Coast Trail in Newhall.
Local Trail Users Volunteer Group Assisting New Crest to Coast Trail
SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception
The public is invited to an opening reception at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery on Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
SCAA Hosting ‘Fantastical Flora’ Art Reception
‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ Coming to The MAIN
Love is in the air at The MAIN, where “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” will take the stage in February!
‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ Coming to The MAIN
Santa Clarita Transit Lends Helping Hand to Guide Dogs
On Saturday, Jan. 22, Santa Clarita Transit partnered with Guide Dogs of America to provide training to service dogs in Central Park.
Santa Clarita Transit Lends Helping Hand to Guide Dogs
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number to 208 since the onset of the pandemic, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody.
Thursday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths
Jan. 31: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its Budget Committee meeting Monday, Jan. 31, at 2:00 p.m.
Jan. 31: Santa Clarita Budget Committee Meeting
City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff
During the month of February, the city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with community partners to help show appreciation for our hospital staff who have been on the frontline of this pandemic for nearly two full years.
City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters
Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
1970 - Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall's first "second" judge [story]
Adrian Adams
CalTrans Approves Use Of Low-Carbon Cement For Future Projects
Caltrans announced Tuesday it is approving the use of low-carbon cement to help reduce the carbon footprint of California’s transportation system.
CalTrans Approves Use Of Low-Carbon Cement For Future Projects
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Recognizes College Intern’s Passion for Wildlife Conservation
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy is honoring one college intern's passion for wildlife conservation and highlighting her unique story.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Recognizes College Intern’s Passion for Wildlife Conservation
Wednesday COVID-Roundup: County Reports Youngest Death Since Pandemic Began
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 91 additional deaths and 20,866 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 66,432 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-Roundup: County Reports Youngest Death Since Pandemic Began
State Superintendent Launches Statewide Mental Health Program
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced "A Trusted Space: Redirecting Grief to Growth", a film-based program to help address increasing mental health challenges faced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Superintendent Launches Statewide Mental Health Program
Feb 10: County Hosts Youth Mental Health Seminar
Symptoms of depression and anxiety have doubled during the pandemic for youth across the country, according to the United States Surgeon General.
Feb 10: County Hosts Youth Mental Health Seminar
Board of Supervisors Approve Assessment of County Children and Family Services
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn called Tuesday for a thorough assessment of the Department of Children and Family Services that will place a spotlight on how well the organization is guided by evidence-based decisions and data to deliver outcomes for its clients. 
Board of Supervisors Approve Assessment of County Children and Family Services
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Feb. 5: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Virtual Empower Hour on Child Marriage
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour will be held virtually at noon, Saturday, Feb. 5 on Zoom.
Feb. 5: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Virtual Empower Hour on Child Marriage
Feb. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club Hosting Super Sunday Tailgate Party
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will kick off Super Bowl celebrations a week early at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6.
Feb. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club Hosting Super Sunday Tailgate Party
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Death, Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Decline in L.A. County
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Tuesday one additional death from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number to 205 since the onset of the pandemic, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 36 additional deaths and 18,822 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 65,938 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports One Death, Daily Cases, Hospitalizations Decline in L.A. County
Barger Opposes Extending Protections for Rent Nonpayment: ‘No Way’
Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced her strong opposition to a motion passed by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to extend and expand emergency renter eviction protections through 2023.
Barger Opposes Extending Protections for Rent Nonpayment: ‘No Way’
Feb. 9: WiSH Education Foundation Hosting Webinar on Athletic Recruiting
The WiSH Education Foundation will offer a new Webinar Wednesday as part of it’s WiSH webinar year-round series for college bound students.
Feb. 9: WiSH Education Foundation Hosting Webinar on Athletic Recruiting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: