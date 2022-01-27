City, Local Organizations Partner to Thank Henry Mayo Staff

For the month of February, the city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with community partners to show appreciation for hospital staff who have been on the frontline of this pandemic for nearly two full years.

Currently, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is caring for nearly 100 COVID-19 patients. This is close to the all-time high from January 2021.

The strain of the long hours, staff shortages and weight of caring for sick residents has understandably taken a toll on their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. The City is launching a social media campaign to share messages of support with hospital staff. Please post a message using #HeartsForHeroesSCV sharing words of encouragement, thanking a particular staff member or showing appreciation of care provided to yourself or a loved one. These posts will be collected and shared with Henry Mayo staff through their intranet and internal emails.

“The staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital have spent the last many months caring for our loved ones throughout this roller coaster of a pandemic,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “Even as they face staffing and supply shortages, they have remained steadfast and dedicated to caring for our Santa Clarita community. Please join the City and local businesses in offering appreciation and gratitude to our healthcare workers.”

In an effort to show appreciation and support for the critical work they do, local businesses are offering special promotions or discounts for our healthcare workers. These discounts will be shared with healthcare workers. If you are a local business that would like to offer a promotion, please send an email to Suzanna Avedikian at avedikias@henrymayo.com.

Valley Industry Association

The Valley Industry Association would also like to help with those efforts and encourage local businesses to assist, as well.

If you are able to participate, send an email to Suzanna Avedikian at avedikias@henrymayo.com.

In this email please include:

Business Name

Phone Number

Address

Website

What promotion/discount/offer you are providing

How staff can access/redeem the offer (i.e. show badge, promo code, etc.)

In addition, VIA is also taking part in a social media campaign to show messages of support for hospital staff.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...