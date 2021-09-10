header image

September 9
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
City of Santa Clarita’s Carrie Lujan Named 2021 Communicator of the Year
| Thursday, Sep 9, 2021

Carrie LujanThe city of Santa Clarita’s Carrie Lujan, who is also a co-host of SCVTV’s Community Corner, was named 2021 Communicator of the Year on Thursday by the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).

The list of things a Communications Manager does is quite extensive. They are protector of their agency’s reputation, storyteller, cheerleader, creative force, motivator, innovator and they always have their ear to the ground to hear the community’s desires and concerns. They take action and provide needed information during emergencies and tragedies – and create and innovate to build a sense of community during the best times.

This year’s Communicator of the Year has fulfilled all of these roles and more over the last two years. Lujan has informed and engaged the residents of the community she serves through arguably the toughest times in its history, and she did it all while creating a strong sense of community and pride.

Santa Clarita is nestled in a valley 30 miles north of Downtown Los Angeles. Surrounded by acres of open space and a climate that sees temperatures reaching well past the 100-degree mark – there is a constant threat of wildfires. In October 2019, the devastating Tick Fire broke out on the east side of Santa Clarita. Fueled by high winds, the fire burned 4,615 acres, damaging 45 structures and destroying 29. The blaze also forced the evacuation of 40,000 residents, the largest evacuation operation in the City’s history.

From the Emergency Operations Center, Lujan gathered updates from the Command Post and partner agencies, and delivered timely, verified information to residents and media members, ensuring that clear communications reached those who needed it most. Her strategy included the deployment of the City’s emergency website, which was updated with regular posts. Live videos were posted to social media channels and press conferences were organized daily. This allowed residents to receive updates related to street closures and evacuations directly, while also combatting unverified information being posted online.

As the incident concluded, Lujan continued keeping residents informed by coordinating with Los Angeles County on the opening of a Local Assistance Center and using press releases, social media posts and live videos to educate residents on the resources available. Over the course of the Tick Fire, Lujan enhanced the City’s reputation as being the most trusted source of information in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This trust in the City was further solidified just 10 days later. On Nov. 14, 2019, a student at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita pulled a handgun from his backpack and shot five of his classmates – killing two – before turning the gun on himself. Lujan reported to the command post, assisted with evacuations and reunifications and organized a press conference. As the community tried to come to grips with the tragedy and young lives lost, Lujan took the lead in planning a community vigil, which brought nearly 15,000 community members together three days after the tragedy to grieve, support each other and begin to heal. Lujan stepped up and organized the vigil, coordinating speakers, run of show, family accommodations, securing thousands of glow sticks and more. In addition to planning the event logistics, Lujan also developed a comprehensive public outreach strategy to inform residents about the vigil, secured media coverage, created the Saugus Strong website and streamed the event through Facebook Live to more than 50,000 viewers.

These tragedies took place just months before Santa Clarita and the world plunged into a global pandemic. Lujan quickly pivoted and embraced the technology available to safely continue outreach and engagement with the community and City staff. She produced regular Facebook Live updates from the Mayor to inform the public of the latest pandemic developments, restrictions and to answer their questions. She also worked to honor essential workers through the Hearts for Heroes campaign and reminded residents what resources and activities were still available through the Santa Clarita CAN DOs.

So, for these reasons, and so many more, the City-County Communications & Marketing Association, assembled in conference in St. Louis, MO on the ninth day of September, 2021, does hereby confer its highest individual honor – the Communicator of the Year – upon our friend and colleague from the city of Santa Clarita, CA – Carrie Lujan.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Sept. 14: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 6:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday

Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting

Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 3:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps

Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
As it begins its second year of operation, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will soon boast a number of new features for mountain bike riders to explore.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 162 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 162nd Death at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Total 34,490
Gibbon Conservation Center to Remain in Saugus…For Now
Following the announcement that the Gibbon Conservation Center would be leaving its Saugus home of more than 40 years this summer, officials said they are planning to stay a bit longer.
Gibbon Conservation Center to Remain in Saugus…For Now
LifeForward Virtual Workshop to Focus on Recognizing Behaviors That Lead to Sexual Assault
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita's LifeForward Virtual Workshop entitled, “Awareness – Recognize Behaviors that Lead to Sexual Harassment-Assault! Emotional Impact for High School Students, College Students & Adults,” will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
LifeForward Virtual Workshop to Focus on Recognizing Behaviors That Lead to Sexual Assault
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages.
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency.
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 3:00 p.m.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
As it begins its second year of operation, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will soon boast a number of new features for mountain bike riders to explore.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
Today in SCV History (Sept. 9)
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season. 
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
WalletHub released a study Wednesday identifying states that are having the most successful recoveries.
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance. 
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.  
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
dedication
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
