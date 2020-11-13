header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
63°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 13
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
| Friday, Nov 13, 2020
homeless housing
Preliminary renderings of the Family Promise house project in Newhall that is expected to be built by SCV-based Williams Homes. Image courtesy Williams Homes.

 

Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.

On Tuesday, Santa Clarita City Council members approved the transfer of a 32,200-square-foot vacant Newhall lot, valued at $1.6 million, to Family Promise of SCV for affordable housing and office space. The transfer was approved at no cost to the nonprofit organization and the site can only be used for transitional or affordable housing, according to city officials.

In addition to space for case management services, the project is expected to bring four affordable housing units to families who have graduated from Family Promise’s shelter program “but don’t have sufficient funds to afford permanent housing,” said Executive Director Roché Vermaak.

homeless housing

Preliminary renderings of the Family Promise house project in Newhall that is expected to be built by SCV-based Williams Homes. Image courtesy Williams Homes.

“They will be able to save up and/or pay debt, and hopefully be able to get back on their feet and not become homeless again,” said Vermaak, who thanked the City Council “for donating this land to make our dream of building a resource center and affordable housing a reality.”

Support to bring the project to fruition stems from multiple avenues, including $300,000 in Measure H dollars granted from Los Angeles County to the city last year, specifically for interim family housing. Construction for the project would come from HomeAid Los Angeles and SCV-based Williams Homes, according to city officials.

The project is expected to break ground in the summer of 2021, said Williams Homes CEO Lance Williams.

Bridge to Home shelter

Expansion of Bridge to Home’s Drayton Street facility has been a long time coming but officials confirmed Thursday the project could break ground in early 2021.

“The project is as close as it’s ever been,” said Executive Director Michael Foley, adding that the facility will provide space to shelter 60 individuals, both men and women, and anywhere between 20 to 30 family members. “It’s very important to have that full-service shelter that’s so desperately needed.”

homeless housing

Rendering of the Bridge to Home expansion project for its Drayton Street location in Saugus. Image courtesy Bridge to Home.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit transferred from its Drayton Street location to the Newhall Community Center to safely shelter 60 individuals while practicing social distancing and other necessary safety measures — a task that would not have been as feasible at its original facility, according to Foley.

The project is currently in the entitlement process, according to Jerrid McKenna, assistant to the city manager.

“They’ve been really committed to designing a finished product that meets the need,” he said before the City Council Tuesday. “So, they’ve gone through needs assessment with the project manager, the community and Bridge to Home administration and the board themselves.”

As the steps for construction come closer, Foley said funds are still needed.

“We still have to raise a couple million dollars more,” he said. “Over $2 million will have to be spent just to prepare the land and the hills. We know we have many more additional steps but we are getting closer.”

To donate to Bridge to Home, including to participate in its Soup for the Soul virtual fundraiser, visit btohome.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
FULL STORY...
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
FULL STORY...
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Friday, Nov 13, 2020
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
A report by the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday confirmed what anyone living in California or the Southwest already knows: We need rain. Badly.
U.S. Drought Monitor: California, Much of U.S. Need Rain, Badly
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Efforts to improve and expand homeless housing and shelter in the Santa Clarita Valley have long been in the making, and city and organization officials announced this week several advancements to address the local homelessness issue.
City, Organizations Make Headway in Homeless Housing, Shelter
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
Ahead of final certified vote counts in Los Angeles County, Kelvin Driscoll conceded his Santa Clarita City Council race against Jason Gibbs Wednesday, paving the way for Gibbs to join the dais with top vote-getter and incumbent Mayor Cameron Smyth.
Election Update: Gibbs Poised for Santa Clarita City Council Win
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
It took California less than a year to reach 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and as large swaths of the Golden State are steeped in widespread infection, experts say the worst is yet to come here and across the nation.
COVID-19: California Hits 1 Million Cases
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
COC Named Finalist for Prestigious Bellwether Award
College of the Canyons was one of 30 community colleges selected the Bellwether College Consortium as a finalist for a 2021 Bellwether Award, which is widely regarded as one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious recognitions for community colleges.
COC Named Finalist for Prestigious Bellwether Award
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 8,000 Cases; Countywide Cases at Concerning Levels
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues to see significant increases in key indicators, including daily new cases and test positivity rates.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Surpasses 8,000 Cases; Countywide Cases at Concerning Levels
Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Saugus Pursuit
A 20-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening.
Coroner IDs Motorcyclist Killed in Saugus Pursuit
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 3Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported its third quarter 2020 results Tuesday.
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 3Q Earnings
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
The College of the Canyons Basic Needs Center (BaNC) and the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley have partnered to host a Thanksgiving holiday food drive benefiting COC students.
Nov. 14: Thanksgiving Food Drive Benefiting COC Students
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lief’s Nathan “Nate” Cox to the firm’s newly established role of Chief Business Officer (CBO).
Nate Cox Named Lief Labs’ New Chief Business Officer
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Discover unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art and more as the city of Santa Clarita holds the 29th Annual Fine Craft Show, which will begin Saturday, Nov. 14.
Nov. 14: Monthlong 2020 Virtual Fine Craft Show Debut
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
SCV Water's Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Nov. 19: SCV Water’s Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
The accolades keep coming for Hart High School baseball alumni.
Hart Alum, Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Earns NL’s Cy Young Award
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
One person died after a motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
Motorcyclist Killed After Pursuit Ends in Crash
Today in SCV History (Nov. 12)
1908 - Saugus School District formed from sections of Newhall and Castaic school districts [story]
Saugus School
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials reported 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two more people have died at the hospital of the virus.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 More Dead at Henry Mayo, SCV Cases Near 8K
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
At least one person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle drove through the glass window of an animal hospital early Wednesday afternoon in Saugus.
Vehicle Drives Through Saugus Animal Hospital
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Years ago, when 14-year-old Madison Cruz was very young, her grandparents owned a few retail stores in L.A. filled with sweaters and other items imported from South America.
SCV Teen Revives Grandfather’s Sweaters Business
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
A free drive-thru food distribution event at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area on Tuesday morning aided 1,471 households, according to the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, which hosted the event.
Drive-Thru Food Distribution in Castaic Aids 1,471 Households
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
Celebrating Veterans Day 2020, the nonprofit Musicians On Call organization has staged a special virtual concert for hospitalized veterans that is now available for viewing online.
Musicians On Call Salute Veterans, Caregivers in Virtual Concert
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
Santa Clarita City Council members on Tuesday approved a 375-unit housing project on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, after the developer agreed to give the city 40 acres of the project site to preserve as open space.
City Council OK’s 375-unit Bouquet Canyon Housing Project in Saugus
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Acting on a motion by Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas and Sheila Kuehl, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are seeking advice on legislative changes that would result in the sheriff being appointed rather than elected.
L.A. County Supes Weigh Options for Removing the Sheriff
Today in SCV History (Nov. 11)
1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
%d bloggers like this: