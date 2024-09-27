‘Click to Cancel,’ Foreclosure Protection Bills Signed by Governor

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced three bills in her legislative package have been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The three bills include: “Click to Cancel,” Protecting Consumers from Expensive Subscriptions (AB 2863), Protecting Homeowners During Foreclosure (AB 2424) and Eliminating Roadblocks for Housing Development (AB 1820).

“Click to Cancel” – Protecting Consumers from Expensive Subscriptions (AB 2863)

Enhances consumer protections by simplifying the process of canceling automatic subscription renewals.

Protecting Homeowners During Foreclosure (AB 2424)

Seeks to protect homeowners during the foreclosure process, preventing them from losing home equity—a critical component in building long-term family wealth.

Eliminating Roadblocks for Housing Development (AB 1820)

Mandates that local jurisdictions provide transparent and accessible data on housing development fees, facilitating smoother progress on housing projects.

