COC Awarded $300,000 Grant for Network Technology and Improvement

College of the Canyons has been awarded a $300,000 Perkins Reserve Innovation grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office to fund a network technology innovation and improvement project.

Dispersed over the course of two years, the federal grant will support the development of three COC programs: network technologies, electronic systems and cybersecurity, which is launching in fall 2022.

“We are very excited to have been awarded this Perkins grant in order to continue expanding these growing technological sectors,” said Harriet Happel, dean of career education, integrative learning and the employment center at the college. “The investment made in the network technologies innovation and improvement project will allow the college to realize program excellence in a sector that is critical to realizing social and economic mobility opportunities for our special populations and contributing to the economic recovery of the state of California.”

The project will promote pathways to high-demand, high-wage jobs for students with a focus on awareness, outreach, workforce readiness, curricular relevancy, and program excellence.

To engage college-bound students, the project will also include middle school career exploration camps, bootcamps through Community Education with a focus on eSports and a marketing campaign with industry and community partners.

In addition, the project will engage student populations through coaching with academic advisors, career counselors and job developers to ensure completion, job placement and the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion.

As a principal source of federal funding, the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 aims to improve secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs across the nation.

College of the Canyons is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

For further information on College of the Canyons, visit their website.

