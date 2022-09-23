COC Business Alliance Honors Lief Labs CEO During Hispanic Heritage Month

Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief’s CEO & Founder, Adel Villalobos, was honored by the College of the Canyons Business Alliance among specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders, and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The honorees, which also included Agustin Prieto of California Bakery, as well as the Saco Family of Lima Limon, Sell with Saco, Carter Saco Logistics, were recognized at a special COC Business Alliance event on September 21st held on campus at COC in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Other distinguished participants present at the event included California State Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, city of Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda, and representatives from the offices of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, California Congressman Mike Garcia, and California State Sen. Scott Wilk. Along with the COC Business Alliance, each of these distinguished attendees presented special certificates from their individual districts to Villalobos and his fellow honorees in recognition of their outstanding achievements as Hispanic business owners and for their important contributions to the community.

The event’s program featured a networking breakfast and a panel discussion with the honorees led by John Milburn, interim vice president, Workforce and Economic Advancement at COC, with additional panel questions from several COC students.

“I am honored and very grateful to the College of the Canyons Business Alliance to have been recognized along with my esteemed fellow Hispanic business owner honorees as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month,” Building a strong business environment in our great Santa Clarita Valley region and beyond, fostering entrepreneurship, and giving back to the community are all extremely important to me and to Lief Labs, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in the future.”

The event concluded with a celebratory reception, including performances of traditional Mexican Mariachi music and Folklorico dancing.

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

