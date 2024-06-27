header image

June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
| Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
COC Campus

The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.

Running from Aug. 19 to Dec. 7, the fall 2024 semester will mainly offer the class sections that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school.

Courses will be available in a variety of formats and course lengths, ranging from five, eight, 12, and 16 weeks in duration.

“We are excited to offer students another robust fall semester that includes flexible learning options at our two campuses,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “Students will be able to enroll in career-focused classes, along with courses students need to transfer to a four-year university.”

Enrollment fees remain at $46 per unit, and students can still apply to receive financial aid in time for the fall semester. In addition, many classes are designated Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC), meaning they use free learning materials instead of traditional textbooks. Students save as much as $5 million annually from not having to purchase books.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will offer more than 290 sections of tuition-free classes during the fall semester.  PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Among the new PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include American Sign Language, as well as classes for older adults in watercolor, book binding and book design, autobiography storytelling, as well as health and fitness.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

As always, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

Registration for fall classes is currently underway and will continue throughout the semester.

For a complete list of classes being offered during the fall 2024 semester, please click here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with the "AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB),” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis (the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue).
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
JCI is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 2.
July 2: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
Summer is officially here and what better way to get outdoors and enjoy the cool evenings than attending one of the free Sunset Sessions at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. 
June 28: Sunset Sessions at Trek Bike Park are Back
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
The MAIN Theatre is presenting its next play, Constellations, later this month. 
June 27: “Constellations” Comes to The MAIN
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
Hart High School’s renowned baseball program is excited to announce its annual Youth Baseball Camp, in collaboration with the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
July 2: Hart High’s Annual Youth Baseball Camp is Back
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
Teal Wisdom, a local nonprofit, is holding it inaugural fundraising event to support those battling ovarian cancer.
June 29: Support the Fight Against Ovarian Cancer with Teal Wisdom’s Inaugural Event
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, July 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Prosperitas Financial. 
July 25: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Prosperitas Financial
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
The minimum wage in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be increasing to $17.27 per hour beginning July 1.
Minimum Wage Increases for Unincorporated Areas of Los Angeles County July 1
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
Assemblywomen Pilar Schiavo is inviting residents to her second annual Back-to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 4. 
Aug. 4: RVSP For a Free Back to School Backpack Giveaway
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
California State University, Northridge associate professor of Chicana/o studies Xóchitl Flores-Marcial’s work to document and preserve the Indigenous languages of Mexico has received recognition from the National Archives.
CSUN Prof’s Effort to Preserve Indigenous Languages Recognized by National Archives
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
Step into the Valencia Branch community room for a session on the Santa Clarita Valley's new waste collection partnership with Burrtec, Tuesday July 16, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Valencia Public Library,23743 W. Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
July 16: Trash Talk with Burrtec at Valencia Library
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
Come tie-dye a bandana at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Bring an item from home or dye a bandana that the Library will provide.
July 2: Tie Dye Craft Event at Canyon Country Library
June 27: Suncatcher Windchime Workshop for Teens, Tweens
Santa Clarita teens and tweens are invited to stop by to make a suncatcher windchime Thursday, June 27 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library.
June 27: Suncatcher Windchime Workshop for Teens, Tweens
West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship
Brennan T. Leem, a 2024 graduate of West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch, has been awarded a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship.
West Ranch Grad Brennan Leem Wins National Merit Scholarship
June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station invites residents to enjoy Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, June 26 from 9-11 a.m.
June 26: Coffee With a Cop at Bodhi Leaf Coffee
June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt
Embark on a Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt, Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the teen area at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street, Newhall, CA.
June 26: Teen Library Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations
Recently the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Crime Prevention Unit has been partnering with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Retail Theft Task Force to crack down on ongoing retail crimes occurring in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Conducts Retail Theft Operations
July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares
Santa Clarita Transit has updated its transit fares across all lines and services. The new fares will go into effect on July 1.
July 1: Santa Clarita Transit to Increase Fares
SCVNews.com