COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues

The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.

Running from Aug. 19 to Dec. 7, the fall 2024 semester will mainly offer the class sections that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school.

Courses will be available in a variety of formats and course lengths, ranging from five, eight, 12, and 16 weeks in duration.

“We are excited to offer students another robust fall semester that includes flexible learning options at our two campuses,” said Dr. Omar Torres, chief instructional officer at the college. “Students will be able to enroll in career-focused classes, along with courses students need to transfer to a four-year university.”

Enrollment fees remain at $46 per unit, and students can still apply to receive financial aid in time for the fall semester. In addition, many classes are designated Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC), meaning they use free learning materials instead of traditional textbooks. Students save as much as $5 million annually from not having to purchase books.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL) will offer more than 290 sections of tuition-free classes during the fall semester. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Among the new PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include American Sign Language, as well as classes for older adults in watercolor, book binding and book design, autobiography storytelling, as well as health and fitness.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, please visit the program’s webpage.

As always, high school juniors and seniors can take advantage of fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

Registration for fall classes is currently underway and will continue throughout the semester.

For a complete list of classes being offered during the fall 2024 semester, please click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...