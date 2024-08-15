COC Football Program Moves 18 Players to Next Level

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.

The full list of transferring student-athletes is included below:

– Oscar Adolfsson, OL — Washburn University

– Joshua Clark, WR — Forts Hays State University

– Emery Floyd, QB — University of New Mexico

– Timothy Jackson, DB — Texas A&M University Commerce

– Tony Johnson, P/K — Portland State University

– Mario Kljajic, DL — Campbell University

– Dumela Knox OL — Middle Tennessee State University

– Linus Lindberg, OL — Temple University

– Joseph Marsh, LB — Boise State University

– Jacob Montes, DB — Texas A&M University-Kingsville

– Ty Morrison, K — University of Montana

– Matias Ortiz Jr., DL — Northern Arizona University

– Mausa Palu, OL — Temple University

– Lyndon Ravare, WR — Fresno State University

– Carlos Rivera, DL — Northern Arizona University

– Noah Staples, TE — University of Massachusetts Amherst

– Victory Vaka, DL — Northern Arizona University

– RB Wilson V, DL — University of Montana

Included in this group are eight Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, All-Northern League Team honorees and 13 student-athletes named to the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

2024 Season Preview

Canyons will open the 2024 season on its recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium with the first of five scheduled home games at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Citrus College.

The full 2024 regular season schedule is available here with Cougars football fans now able to purchase season tickets and Booster Club memberships.

Once again, All Canyons football home games will be live streamed to fans via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.

