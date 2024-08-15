header image

August 15
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
COC Football Program Moves 18 Players to Next Level
| Thursday, Aug 15, 2024

Cougars Football LogoBy Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Eighteen members of the 2023 College of the Canyons football team will be moving on to the next level this fall after transferring to four-year programs across the nation.

The full list of transferring student-athletes is included below:

Oscar Adolfsson, OL — Washburn University

Joshua Clark, WR — Forts Hays State University

Emery Floyd, QB — University of New Mexico

Timothy Jackson, DB — Texas A&M University Commerce

Tony Johnson, P/K — Portland State University

Mario Kljajic, DL — Campbell University

Dumela Knox OL — Middle Tennessee State University

Linus Lindberg, OL — Temple University

Joseph Marsh, LB — Boise State University

Jacob Montes, DB — Texas A&M University-Kingsville

– Ty Morrison, K — University of Montana

Matias Ortiz Jr., DL — Northern Arizona University

Mausa Palu, OL — Temple University

Lyndon Ravare, WR — Fresno State University

Carlos Rivera, DL — Northern Arizona University

Noah Staples, TE — University of Massachusetts Amherst

Victory Vaka, DL — Northern Arizona University

RB Wilson V, DL — University of Montana

Included in this group are eight Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, All-Northern League Team honorees and 13 student-athletes named to the 2023 SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team.

The Cougars finished the 2023 regular season third in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League behind co-conference champions Ventura and Allan Hancock College. COC went on to play in a postseason bowl game for the first time since the 2017 season with the Cougars having qualified for the state playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

2024 Season Preview

Canyons will open the 2024 season on its recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium with the first of five scheduled home games at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 vs. Citrus College.

The full 2024 regular season schedule is available here with Cougars football fans now able to purchase season tickets and Booster Club memberships.

Once again, All Canyons football home games will be live streamed to fans via YouTube on the Cougars Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.
Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball

Faith Degroot Commits to TMU Volleyball
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
Faith Degroot is going to continue her volleyball career at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7

Cougars Set to Kick Off 2024 Football Season Sept. 7
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
College of the Canyons has announced its 2024 football schedule with the Cougs scheduled to host five home games on the recently renovated turf playing field inside Cougar Stadium. 
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster

Mustangs Baseball Adds Matt Chapman to Roster
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
Matt Chapman is transferring from Coe College in Iowa to The Master's University to continue his baseball career.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE

Aug. 10-11: SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 at The CUBE
Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
SNAP Hockey presents the SoCal Special Hockey Festival 2024 on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 at the The CUBE Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia.
FULL STORY...
Bill Miranda | The Big 100 SENSES Block Party
The number 100 holds impressive significance in society.
Bill Miranda | The Big 100 SENSES Block Party
TMU’s Feature Films Picked Up by ITN Distribution
“The Descent,” a thriller based on the book of Revelation and the second feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now set to be distributed by ITN Distribution.
TMU’s Feature Films Picked Up by ITN Distribution
CDPH Launches ‘Not So Sweet Side’ Campaign
In a new public awareness campaign, the California Department of Public Health and CalFresh Healthy Living casts a light on the various health risks associated with sugar-sweetened beverages.
CDPH Launches ‘Not So Sweet Side’ Campaign
Today in SCV History (Aug. 15)
1849 - Eight-pound gold nugget found in San Feliciano Canyon (Val Verde/Piru area) [story]
map
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has announced it is switching things up this month for Coffee with a Cop. On Wednesday, Aug. 28 zone deputies from the station will meet with SCV residents on the driving range 9 a.m.-11 a.m. of the Sand Canyon Country Club.
Aug. 28: Coffee with a Cop at Sand Canyon Country Club
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
On the heels of long time College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne Van Hook's retirement announced on July 23, two administrators, each with two decades of service to College of the Canyons, Dr. Diane Fiero and Sharlene Coleal have also announced plans to retire from the college.
COC Administrators Fiero, Coleal to Retire
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 20
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on Aug. 20.
Aug. 20: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced a roundtable with California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, CPA.
Sept. 24: Chamber Roundtable with State Treasurer Fiona Ma
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
NASA has awarded $6 million to 20 teams, including from College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge, from emerging research institutions across the United States supporting projects that offer career development opportunities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics  students.
NASA Funds COC Project Advancing STEM Careers
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
They risked their lives in the fight for a better economic future for farmworkers and recognition that the men, women and children who picked produce in America’s fields were human beings and deserved to be treated with respect.
CSUN Exhibition Spotlights the ‘Hope and Dignity’ of the Farmworker Movement
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.
Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Matador Nights, this time with a retro twist.
Matador Nights Returns With an Electrifying Retro Twist
Garcia Bill Would Defund Bullet Trains
U.S. Rep  Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita,  has introduced H.R. 9308, the "No Frankenrail Act," to pull federal funds for high-speed rail projects.
Garcia Bill Would Defund Bullet Trains
Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
1986 - Canyon Country's Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Hart Park [story]
Mitchell adobe
Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
The William S. Hart High School Show Choir will present the bi-annual Alumni Show at the Hart High School Auditorium on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17: Hart Show Choir Alumni Show
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
The American Red Cross has declared an emergency blood and platelet shortage for Southern California.
Aug. 16: Blood Drive at Valencia Library
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
The South Coast Air Quality Management District will host a hearing on the Chiquita Canyon landfill on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
Aug. 17: South Coast Air Quality Management District Hearing
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that the road rehab overlay construction project on Bouquet Canyon Road between Soledad Canyon Road and just north of Espuella Drive began Monday, Aug. 12.
Bouquet Canyon Road Rehab Overlay Construction Begins
Oct. 28: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Oct. 28: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles announced charges Monday against ex-law enforcement and military officers accused of using threats and violence in an effort to extort an Irvine man for nearly $37 million.
Canyon Country Man, Ex-LASD Deputy Charged in Extortion Scheme
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
