header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 23
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
| Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
COC students

College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.

The 60-minute-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria and important resources.

Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn more about the college’s admissions timeline, financial aid process, as well as certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation.

In addition, college representatives will explain the benefits and requirements of the Canyons Promise program, which gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend College of the Canyons with tuition paid for their first two years. Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time.

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

A full list of information session times and locations is listed below:

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, Valencia campus.

(Spanish Session) 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 – Canyons Hall 201, Valencia campus.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14 – Takeda Science Center (CCLB First Floor Lobby), Canyon Country campus.

(Spanish Session) 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 – Takeda Science Center (CCLB 118), Canyon Country campus.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Parking for the information sessions will be free in all student lots.

For more information about Information Nights at College of the Canyons, contact the Welcome Center at (661) 362-3457 or at welcomecenter@canyons.edu.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024

COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.
FULL STORY...

COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students

COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar

Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help

CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Prep Help
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
To help take the stress out of Tax Day 2024, California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Clinic in the David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is offering free tax preparation assistance to low-income families and individuals.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest

Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
It is not too late for students and community members to register for the College of the Canyons Spring 2024 semester, which starts on Monday, Feb. 5.
COC Registration Ongoing for Spring 2024
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have voted unanimously in support of Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s motion that will promote and increase communities’ access to The Music Center’s Arts Grown L.A., a program operated by The Music Center: Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County.
Supes Vote to Boost Performing Arts in Communities
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
The Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus is seeking 2024 sponsors for seven gibbons at the facility. All but seven gibbons have a sponsor for 2024. Gibbon Adoption includes a photo, certificate, species fact sheet, individual write up and, while supplies last, a calendar.
Adopt a Gibbon at the Gibbon Conservation Center
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
Indulge your senses and support a great cause at Vine2Wine, Circle of Hope Cancer Supporrt Center's annual wine tasting fundraiser. Vine2Wine will be held at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, March 16 for an evening of unparalleled elegance, where the finest wines will take center stage.
March 16: Vine2Wine to Benefit Circle of Hope
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
In a significant milestone for public safety, the California Highway Patrol documented a substantial reduction in the number of freeway shootings across the state. The number of confirmed freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a reduction of more than 21% from the previous year and a 38% reduction from 2021.
CHP Sees Notable Reduction in Freeway Shootings
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Valencia campus and Thursday, March 14, at the Canyon Country campus, to better assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.
COC Hosts Information Nights for Prospective Students
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Say “I Love You” with a serenade and a flower and leave your sweetheart speechless. Nothing says you care like a Singing Valentine from the Harmony Hills Chorus.
Singing Valentines Offered by Harmony Hills Chorus
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
In an effort to make higher education affordable for all families, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth announced she is hosting a Cash for College webinar in collaboration with California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.
Jan. 25: Schiavo, Wilk Host Cash for College Webinar
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson visits Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
It was a tough day in the pool for The Master's University swim teams, with the men's team losing to Biola 113-78 and the women's team falling short 138-46 Saturday in La Mirada, Calif.
TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Joshua Barnett scored 30 points and Jonah El-Farra added 17 more but it wasn't enough as Antelope Valley exited Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage with an 84-78 conference victory on Saturday night.
Cougars Squander Early Lead in 84-78 Loss to AVC
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
SCVNews.com