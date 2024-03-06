header image

1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
COC Nursing Program Accreditation Reaffirmed
| Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
Water drop


The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN- CNEA) has reaffirmed the accreditation of the College of the Canyons nursing program for a maximum term of 10 years.

“We are delighted to have our accreditation status reaffirmed by the NLN-CNEA,” said Dr. Tammy Bathke, director of the college’s nursing program. “The COC Nursing Program has a long-established legacy of excellence, and our accreditation is a reflection of that.”

The accreditation decision was based upon a review of the nursing program’s self-study report, on-site program evaluation team report, the NLN-CNEA Program Review Committee’s report, and the determination that the program is in compliance with the NLN CNEA’s Standards of Accreditation.

When the college’s nursing program received initial accreditation in March 2018, it was the first program accredited by NLN-CNEA in California.

The NLN-CNEA accredits practical/vocational, diploma, associate, bachelor, master’s, post-graduate certificate, practice doctorate, and distance learning programs.

The college’s nursing program is now accredited through October 2033.

For more information about the college’s nursing program, please visit the program’s webpage. 
CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela

CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
Community organizer, writer and photographer Maria Varela will talk about her work documenting the efforts of African Americans in the South and Chicanos in the Southwest
FULL STORY...

April 5: CSUN Student Union Invites Matadors to Carnaval

April 5: CSUN Student Union Invites Matadors to Carnaval
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Carnaval, a multicultural event highlighting diversity within the CSUN community.
FULL STORY...

March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival

March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival

CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival
Friday, Mar 1, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, "Pepe."
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact
March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
April 7: Square Dance with ‘Flower Power’ with The Sierra Hillbillies
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance club invites you to bring your "peace, love and flower power" to our Sunday, April 7 1960s Flower Power themed Square Dance.
April 7: Square Dance with ‘Flower Power’ with The Sierra Hillbillies
Castaic Middle School Recognized as 2024 School to Watch
 Castaic Middle School has once again been honored with the prestigious designation of a 2024 School to Watch
Castaic Middle School Recognized as 2024 School to Watch
CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela
Community organizer, writer and photographer Maria Varela will talk about her work documenting the efforts of African Americans in the South and Chicanos in the Southwest
CSUN ‘Fotografía Social’ to Celebrate Work of Photographer Maria Varela
Supes Approve Tax Relief for Communities Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Odors
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that is the first step toward bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak, and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. 
Supes Approve Tax Relief for Communities Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Odors
CDPH Office of Violence Prevention, California Community Foundation to Invest $25M
The Department of Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention, in partnership with the California Community Foundation, has awarded 56 grants totaling $25 million
CDPH Office of Violence Prevention, California Community Foundation to Invest $25M
April 5: CSUN Student Union Invites Matadors to Carnaval
The University Student Union invites Matadors to attend Carnaval, a multicultural event highlighting diversity within the CSUN community.
April 5: CSUN Student Union Invites Matadors to Carnaval
April 27: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup Signups Underway
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on April 27.
April 27: Santa Clarita Neighborhood Cleanup Signups Underway
Shamrock and Roll This St. Patrick’s Day by Getting a REAL ID
More than 17.1 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 132,749 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Shamrock and Roll This St. Patrick’s Day by Getting a REAL ID
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year
Santa Clarita Valley International Charter School, the founding school for iLEAD, a public charter school network providing innovative learning options for children in grades TK through 12, is excited to announce the recruitment of new students for the upcoming 2024-25 school year through enrollment lottery applications.
SCVi Charter School Welcomes New Applicants for 2024-25 School Year
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
The 12th Annual Hart Games return on Monday, March 18 at Valencia High School in Valencia, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
March 18: The 12th Annual Hart Games
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
College of the Canyons Men's Golf won its second straight Western State Conference event, posting a 10-stroke advantage over runner-up Santa Barbara City College to remain undefeated on the season.
Cougars Win Second Straight Conference Tourney, Remain Undefeated
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the "Awakening Spring" concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership will host a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita CA 91350.
March 16: Puppy Adoption Event St. Patrick’s Day Weekend
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, is scheduled March 16 to present its classical concert, “Bruckner Birthday Brilliance.”
March 16: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents ‘Bruckner Birthday Brilliance’
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
Six environmental films with a short discussion following each will be screened at the SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival to be held on the College of the Canyons Valencia campus on Saturday, March 9.
March 9: SCV Eco Alliance Eco-Film Festival
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
View "Lure of Paradise" an art show put on by California Institute of the Arts alumni on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
March 8: Lure of Paradise Video Art Exhibit
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has introduced a motion that explores bringing tax relief to homeowners in the communities of Val Verde, Live Oak and Hasley Hills impacted by odors from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Barger Seeks Tax Relief for Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Santa Clarita Valley teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its spring Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in April in the spring program.
California Credit Union Foundation to Fund Innovative Teacher Projects
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
College of the Canyons will host its second annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 16 to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 16: COC Hosts Second Annual International Animation Festival
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
In an effort to address the critical housing needs of foster youth, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has submitted bill, AB 2674, which encourages private sector investment in affordable housing with units specifically for foster youth and low-income families.
Schiavo Champions Affordable Housing Solutions for Foster Youth
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
SCVNews.com