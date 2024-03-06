COC Nursing Program Accreditation Reaffirmed

The National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN- CNEA) has reaffirmed the accreditation of the College of the Canyons nursing program for a maximum term of 10 years.

“We are delighted to have our accreditation status reaffirmed by the NLN-CNEA,” said Dr. Tammy Bathke, director of the college’s nursing program. “The COC Nursing Program has a long-established legacy of excellence, and our accreditation is a reflection of that.”

The accreditation decision was based upon a review of the nursing program’s self-study report, on-site program evaluation team report, the NLN-CNEA Program Review Committee’s report, and the determination that the program is in compliance with the NLN CNEA’s Standards of Accreditation.

When the college’s nursing program received initial accreditation in March 2018, it was the first program accredited by NLN-CNEA in California.

The NLN-CNEA accredits practical/vocational, diploma, associate, bachelor, master’s, post-graduate certificate, practice doctorate, and distance learning programs.

The college’s nursing program is now accredited through October 2033.

For more information about the college’s nursing program, please visit the program’s webpage.

