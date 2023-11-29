COC Opens 2024 Winter Registration

Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2024 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.

Running from Jan. 2 to Feb. 3, the 2024 winter session will allow students the chance to get ahead in their programs of study in a condensed time frame before the spring 2024 semester starts on February 5.

The robust winter session will offer a wide selection of general education “core” classes needed for degree completion, transfer to a four-year school and/or that meet course prerequisites associated with their immediate educational plans.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online, or in a combination of those delivery formats.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning —which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 60 short-term classes throughout January and early February.

Some PPL courses being offered this winter include GED Preparation for Math / Science, GED Preparation for Arts / Social Sciences, Foundations of HR Management, Employment Law Fundamentals, HR Management Support Activities, Computing and Internet Fundamentals, Word Processing Basics, Spreadsheet Basics, and Introduction to Access.

Registration for winter classes will remain open until classes are filled or the start of the term, whichever comes first.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule.

