ARTree Releases Fall 2024 Class Schedule

ARTree Community Art Center has released their schedule for the upcoming fall 2024 season.

The first classes will begin next month with their first “Drawing and Painting- Big Kids” beginning Aug. 26 and going until Dec. 16.

Most of these classes are aimed at children of various ages.

Ensure a spot in a class by applying early on the website. Some classes are already waitlisted.

Prices for the classes start at $312.

Prices adjust for longer/shorter class times and number of weeks. “Sessions” classes are 18 to 20 class meetings.

Payment plans are available. Classes with low enrollment numbers may be cancelled.

Waitlist students will get notice of openings by email and will be given early registration links for the next session.

Be sure to view both Sessions and Camp/Workshops tabs to see their complete list of art opportunities.

ARTree offers two free art events every month in addition to their paid classes.

For more information about their programs or about ARTree in general check out their website.

