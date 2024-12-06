header image

December 6
1864 - Actor William S. Hart born in Newburgh, New York [Hart Index]
Wm. S. Hart
COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting
| Friday, Dec 6, 2024
Coc vote

College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.

“We are incredibly honored to have been recognized by ALL IN once again,” said Dr. Patty Robinson, faculty director, civic and community engagement at College of the Canyons. “It is highly inspiring to watch our students engage in the democratic process and encourage their peers to do the same.”

The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes institutions that complete these four actions that are designed to increase student voter participation:

Participating in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Sharing 2022 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN

Developing and submitting a 2024 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN

Having a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“The research is clear: colleges and universities that make intentional efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement have higher campus voter registration and voter turnout rates. This year we saw more colleges than ever before step up their efforts to ensure that their students were registered and ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These Most Engaged Campuses are setting the standard for nonpartisan civic engagement work for colleges and universities across the country.”

This year, COC hosted 16 ‘Engage the Vote 2024’ events throughout the month of October to promote civic engagement in preparation and voter turnout for the General Election on November 5. The series of events were presented by the college’s Center for Civic and Community Engagement, Intercultural Center, Engage the Vote Action Team, Associated Student Government, and NAACP Santa Clarita.

A voter information guide, as well as an information packet regarding the candidates and their platforms, were created as additional resources.

“In my 26 years of being on campus, we have never had this much attention paid to voter engagement, awareness, and participation,” said Robinson.

ALL IN empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join ALL IN complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning and voter participation on their campus. ALL IN currently engages 10.8 million students from more than 1,075 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

ALL IN believes higher education should play a role in developing an active and informed citizenry by educating students, motivating them to engage in American democracy, and instilling the value of lifelong participation.

For more information about ALL IN visit https://allinchallenge.org.
Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections

Brown Named Defensive Player of the Year, Cougar Football Earns 10 All-League Selections
Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
College of the Canyons standout Tyrell Brown has been named the Southern California Football Association National Division, Northern League Defensive Player of the Year to headline the Cougars' class of 10 All-League selections.
CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’

CSUN’s Jewish Studies Program to Co-Host ‘Compassionate Conversations’
Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024
California State University, Northridge’s Jewish Studies Program is collaborating with the UCLA Dialogue Across Difference Initiative and Bedari Kindness Institute to host a conversation between Miriam Udel and Reza Aslan about charting a course toward peace and understanding
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools

CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President

COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Monday, Dec 2, 2024
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Sierra Vista Junior High Holiday Gift Drive
Sierra Vista Junior High School in Canyon Country is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive to support students and families in need this holiday season. .
L.A. County Fire Offers Holiday Safety Tips
The Los Angeles County Fire Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays. Department has a few tips on keeping families and homes safe during the holidays.
Dec. 8: Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Presents ‘Moscow to Manila’
Canyon High School Performing Arts Center will host "Moscow to Manila: The Nutcracker Suite plus Christmas Carols from Around the World" a Christmas holiday music show performed by Santa Clarita's Symphony Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.
County Animal Care, Control Offers Pet License Penalty Fee Amnesty Period
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control will waive all late penalties and field enforcement fees for pet owners purchasing or renewing pet licenses including in Santa Clarita (91321, 91350, 91351, 91355, 91381, 91387, 91390) through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.
Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center
Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24.
County Parks Announces Deaths of Monty, Bertha at Hart Park
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply saddened by the deaths of “Monty,” a 36-year-old horse and “Bertha,” a female 36-year-old bison, at William S. Hart Park.
Ken Striplin | Happy Birthday, Santa Clarita
As we mark 37 years of cityhood, it’s time to look back on the journey we’ve taken to become the incredible city we are all proud to call home.
Holiday Cheer Starts Here: Celebrate the Holiday Season Responsibly
The holiday season can be dangerous for people on the roads. In December 2022 alone, 1,062 people were killed in the United States in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Dec. 10: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting of Greenworks Commercial
The opening and ribbon cutting of Greenworks Commercial Support Center presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 29023 The Old Valencia Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 7: COC Music Presents ‘Awake My Soul and Sing’
College of the Canyons Music presents a free event, "Awake My Soul and Sing" 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the main stage at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Marsha McLean | Disney’s Frozen Comes to Life at The Cube
The holidays are here, sparking feelings of joy, magic and closeness as we spend time with the ones we love—and what better way to create lasting memories with your family than bundling up in your coziest jackets, throwing on your warmest scarves and gliding along the ice at the local ice-skating rink. Here in Santa Clarita, we are proud to be home to not one, not two, but three sheets of ice, all located at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by FivePoint Valencia.
Valladares, Representing the SCV, Sworn Into State Senate
Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) was sworn into the California State Senate representing the 23rd Senate District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, on Monday, Dec. 2.
Dec. 8, 21: Volunteer for Wildland Weed Warriors
There is currently one space available for the Wildland Weed Warriors' project on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, and three spots available for its Saturday, Dec. 21 project at Elsmere Canyon Open Space. These activities run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lady Mustangs Volleyball Loses Opening Pool Play Match at Championships
The Master's University's women's volleyball team lost its first pool play match to the Concordia (NE) Bulldogs at the 2024 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
WalletHub: California Is the 3rd Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud
In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing $10 billion to fraud in 2023, up $1 billion from the previous year.
LASD: Acton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Major Crimes Bureau, Metro Detail detectives and LASD Palmdale Station detectives responded to the California Bank and Trust in Acton, in response to a reported bank robbery. 
Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks
 The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park. 
Dec. 10: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 10. 
County Certifies 2024 General Election Results
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan certified the final results for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the first day counties were permitted to certify under the timeframe prescribed in the California Elections Code.
State Secures Broad Voluntary Recall of Raw Milk and Cream to Protect Consumers
Continuing its action to protect public health, the state has secured a broad, voluntary recall of all raw whole milk and cream products from Raw Farm, LLC.
