COC Recognized by ALL IN for Student Voting

College of the Canyons was selected by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge as a 2024 ALL IN Most Engaged Campus for College Student Voting.

“We are incredibly honored to have been recognized by ALL IN once again,” said Dr. Patty Robinson, faculty director, civic and community engagement at College of the Canyons. “It is highly inspiring to watch our students engage in the democratic process and encourage their peers to do the same.”

The ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting recognizes institutions that complete these four actions that are designed to increase student voter participation:

Participating in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Sharing 2022 NSLVE Reports with campus voting data with ALL IN

Developing and submitting a 2024 democratic engagement action plan with ALL IN

Having a current signatory to ALL IN’s Higher Education Presidents’ Commitment to Full Student Voter Participation.

“The research is clear: colleges and universities that make intentional efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement have higher campus voter registration and voter turnout rates. This year we saw more colleges than ever before step up their efforts to ensure that their students were registered and ready to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These Most Engaged Campuses are setting the standard for nonpartisan civic engagement work for colleges and universities across the country.”

This year, COC hosted 16 ‘Engage the Vote 2024’ events throughout the month of October to promote civic engagement in preparation and voter turnout for the General Election on November 5. The series of events were presented by the college’s Center for Civic and Community Engagement, Intercultural Center, Engage the Vote Action Team, Associated Student Government, and NAACP Santa Clarita.

A voter information guide, as well as an information packet regarding the candidates and their platforms, were created as additional resources.

“In my 26 years of being on campus, we have never had this much attention paid to voter engagement, awareness, and participation,” said Robinson.

ALL IN empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. Campuses that join ALL IN complete a set of action items, with the support of ALL IN staff, to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning and voter participation on their campus. ALL IN currently engages 10.8 million students from more than 1,075 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

ALL IN believes higher education should play a role in developing an active and informed citizenry by educating students, motivating them to engage in American democracy, and instilling the value of lifelong participation.

For more information about ALL IN visit https://allinchallenge.org.

