COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records

The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.

The one hour webinar will be held Thursday, Feb. 12 at noon. Registration is required to attend.

To register visit Doing Business Online.

The COC SBDC offers a wide variety of free training as well as high-quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

For more information visit COC SBDC.

