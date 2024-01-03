header image

January 2
1855 - American Land Commission confirms 48,612-acre Rancho San Francisco to Jacoba Feliz, widow of Antonio del Valle [story]
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024

AnschultzCodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet, said he hopes this new resource will help pet owners become aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option.

”We believe a peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets,” Hsia said. “They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home.”

The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.

Dr. Bethany Hsia and Dr. Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their
families.

Dr. Marlene Anschultz will be the CodaPet service provider for the Santa Clarita Valley.

“It is with great honor to be able to assist families with end of life care of their precious family members in the community I have always considered home. CodaPet has set the bar in making in-home euthanasia beautiful, realistic, and obtainable for anyone,” said Anschultz.

Anschultz grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, left to attend college and graduate studies but returned to raise her own family and help the families in the San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys.

She received her undergraduate degree at university of California, Davis and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Western University/

Anschultz serves families in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley and the surrounding areas: Los Angeles, Lancaster, Palmdale, Glendale, Van Nuys, Pasadena, North Hollywood, Inglewood, Simi Valley, Burbank, Pacoima, Santa Monica, Sylmar, Canoga Park, Camarillo, Alhambra, Thousand Oaks, Canyon Country, Reseda and Woodland Hills.

Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet’s health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.

The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ready, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed.

For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.

The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $475 in the SCV. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $195 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet’s size and the option for private or communal cremation.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet.
01-03-2024 Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
01-03-2024 Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
01-03-2024 SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
01-02-2024 Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2024 Awards + Installation will be held Friday, Feb. at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Hytt Valencia.
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Employment Law Update is returning for 2024. Join Brian Koegle, Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, for a comprehensive update on developments in employment law that will be most impactful for your business in the coming year.
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
Bring your favorite stuffie to the Santa Clarita Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party. Sleepover parties will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch and a Stuffed Toy Slumber Party on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Old Town Newhall Branch.
CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
In furtherance of its commitment to providing transparent and open communication regarding the responsible management of ratepayer funds, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of SCV Water's first Popular Annual Financial Report.
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
2024 Man, Woman of the Year Nominations Sought
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Don Kimball and Jenny Ketchepaw have announced the annual premier volunteer recognition event, the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 3 at the Hyatt Valencia.
Jan. 1-7: Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the name of the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 1 - Sunday, Jan. 7.
Grand Central Collective to Offer Before, After School Care
Grand Central Collective, a Christian church in Newhall will offer licensed early drop off and after school care for all local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Snow on California’s 2024 Wish List
The drive to the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains shouldn’t have been easy this week.
Schools Can Schedule Free Environmental Defenders Assembly
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works is offering free "Environmental Defenders" school assemblies to elementary schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Jan. 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the SCV business community to start the new year off with a business networking mixer at Thermal Horizons Yoga and Wellness Center for the chamber’s first Business After Hours Mixer of 2024.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 2)
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Jan. 6: ARTree’s Flutterby Open Studio
ARTree Community Arts Center's Flutterby Open Studio will be celebrating its seventh year in 2024.
CSUN Extends Win Streak to Six with Victory Over Long Beach State
California State University, Northridge men's basketball had five score in double figures as the Matadors won their sixth in a row with an 84-68 triumph at Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon at Walter Pyramid.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 4:31 a.m., on the 25700 block of Vista Fairways Drive in  Santa Clarita.  
