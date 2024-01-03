CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley

CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet, said he hopes this new resource will help pet owners become aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option.

”We believe a peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets,” Hsia said. “They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home.”

The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.

Dr. Bethany Hsia and Dr. Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their

families.

Dr. Marlene Anschultz will be the CodaPet service provider for the Santa Clarita Valley.

“It is with great honor to be able to assist families with end of life care of their precious family members in the community I have always considered home. CodaPet has set the bar in making in-home euthanasia beautiful, realistic, and obtainable for anyone,” said Anschultz.

Anschultz grew up in the Santa Clarita Valley, left to attend college and graduate studies but returned to raise her own family and help the families in the San Fernando/Santa Clarita Valleys.

She received her undergraduate degree at university of California, Davis and Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Western University/

Anschultz serves families in the Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley and the surrounding areas: Los Angeles, Lancaster, Palmdale, Glendale, Van Nuys, Pasadena, North Hollywood, Inglewood, Simi Valley, Burbank, Pacoima, Santa Monica, Sylmar, Canoga Park, Camarillo, Alhambra, Thousand Oaks, Canyon Country, Reseda and Woodland Hills.

Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian connects with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet’s health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.

The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure if desired. As a pet parent, you are never truly ready, but your veterinarian will only proceed with the process once your pet is peaceful and relaxed.

For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.

The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $475 in the SCV. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $195 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet’s size and the option for private or communal cremation.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet.

