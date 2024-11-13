‘Colaboratoria’ to Showcase Performances by CSUN Choreographers

Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience.

To showcase the artistry and beauty that comes from those collaborations, California State University, Northridge’s Department of Kinesiology is hosting its annual “Colaboratoria: Graduate Student, Faculty, and Alumni Dance Concert” on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21, at CSUN’s Plaza del Sol Performance Hall.

“We have great dancers and choreographers at CSUN, and that’s the fundamental reason for the concert,” said kinesiology professor Paula Thomson, coordinator of the show and who teaches in the College of Health and Human Development. “Because the choreographers are graduate students, alumni and faculty members, they have a mature and sophisticated creative vision. The dancers, ranging from freshman to faculty, are all strong performers and eager to share their work. There is a lot of variety in this concert, from the lighthearted to the more serious.”

The concert will feature 11 dances, ranging from contemporary to hip-hop. The dances reflect current social concerns, as well as the opportunity to celebrate performing in a beautiful concert setting.

“At the Nov. 21 evening performance, we are delighted to honor kinesiology professor Belinda Stillwell, who will be retiring this year,” Thomson said. “She has inspired countless educators who are working throughout the country. We are eager to extend our gratitude to her and wish her well in her retirement.”

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Plaza del Sol Performance Hall of the University Student Union, located on the east side of campus off Zelzah Street in Northridge.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students and senior citizens. To reserve tickets, call (818) 677-2488. For more information regarding the show, contact Thomson via email at paula.thomson@csun.edu.

