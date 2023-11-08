header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 8
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
College Receives $1.437 Million Grant for Veterans Upward Bound Program
| Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Water drop


College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.

The five-year grant partnership will provide intensive services to 125 eligible student veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley, Antelope Valley, and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

“The target region is home to large numbers of low-income and first-generation veterans, many from underrepresented groups with no more than a high school education and who lack college readiness,” said Renard Thomas, director of the Veterans Resource Center at the college. “We are very excited about how we will be able to expand our support services through this grant to ensure student veterans have the resources they need to thrive academically.”

The VUB program will provide student veterans with academic advisement, career counseling, academic and career preparation, rigorous core curriculum, workshops, cohort-based learning, tutoring, summer enrichment, mentoring and peer support, professional development, college tours and enrichment, and an annual recognition event.

“There are no comparable VUB services in the region,” said Thomas.

Since 2010, COC has successfully operated a Veterans Resource Center at its Valencia campus, offering a wide range of services such as student services advisement, academic counseling, VA benefits information, and veteran peer support.

A VRC was opened at the college’s Canyon Country campus in 2016.

For more information about the Veterans Resource Center at College of the Canyons, please click here. 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

College Receives $1.437 Million Grant for Veterans Upward Bound Program

College Receives $1.437 Million Grant for Veterans Upward Bound Program
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
FULL STORY...

Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser

Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Wednesday, Nov 8, 2023
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura. 
FULL STORY...

CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award

CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
FULL STORY...

COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics

COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
Tuesday, Nov 7, 2023
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
FULL STORY...

TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1

TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
Monday, Nov 6, 2023
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
College Receives $1.437 Million Grant for Veterans Upward Bound Program
College of the Canyons has received a $1.437 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education in support of a Veterans Upward Bound program designed to help student veterans succeed in pursuing postsecondary education by addressing gaps in support services and infrastructure.
College Receives $1.437 Million Grant for Veterans Upward Bound Program
Federal Grant Funds Innovative Mobile Application to Revolutionize EMS Trauma Care in L.A. County
The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services, Harbor-UCLA Department of Emergency Medicine, and the Lundquist Institute a significant $1,015,566 grant to facilitate the development and implementation of an innovative mobile application aimed at enhancing prehospital trauma care.
Federal Grant Funds Innovative Mobile Application to Revolutionize EMS Trauma Care in L.A. County
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Join the College of the Canyons Foundation for a special Veterans Day Fundraiser before COC Football kicks off against Ventura. 
Nov 11: COC Foundation Veteran’s Day Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Nov. 8)
1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club is hosting a food drive on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam’s Club, 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. The donations will be used to help the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
Nov. 18: SCV Corvette Club Hosts Annual Food Drive
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Metrolink will suspend service on all lines from Dec. 26-29, to complete the final phase of a three-year modernization project. Trains will not run on any part of Metrolink’s six-county system, which includes the Antelope Valley Line that runs through the Santa Clarita Valley, during the service outage.
Metrolink Suspends Service Dec. 26-29 on All Lines
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
The merriest arrival of the year in the Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. when Santa Claus arrives at Valencia Town Center.
Nov. 10: Santa to Arrive at Valencia Town Center
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
Now thorugh Dec. 1 the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer will host a See’s Candies Yum-Raiser. Up to 50% of each item ordered is donated back to the MHF to support families struggling with pediatric cancer.
See’s Candy Fundraiser to Benefit Michael Hoefflin Foundation
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
California Institute of the Arts School of Theater faculty Janie Geiser received the 2023 Stan Brakhage Vision Award on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Denver Film Festival.
CalArts Faculty Janie Geiser Recieves Brakhage Vision Award
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
DrinkPAK, a leading contract manufacturer of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, is expanding and investing more than $450 million in the construction of two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.
DrinkPAK, Headquartered in SCV, Expands to Texas
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
From the first time my parents signed me up to play youth soccer at Newhall Park when I was 6 years old, to now participating in Adult Leagues and cheering on my children as they play their favorite sports, staying active has always been an important part of my lifestyle.
Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Explore the City this Fall!
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 18 and 31 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
COC Ranked Among Top Colleges for Hispanics
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Honey I Shrunk The Art," opening Friday, Nov. 17, running through Dec. 17.
SCAA Opens ‘Honey I Shrunk The Art’ Show, Gift Boutique
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Henry Mayo Newahll Hospital Women’s Health Education Series returns on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Girl Talk: A Women’s Health Series will will focus on Lung Health and the importance of annual. check-ups in honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
Nov. 15: Henry Mayo’s Women’s Health Education Series Returns
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming “Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries” juried exhibition which will be on view at the First Floor Gallery located in Santa Clarita City Hall.
Santa Clarita Arts Call for Artists ‘Transcendence: Breaking Boundaries’
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
There was 1:10 left on the clock.
Mustangs Advance to Semis in Dramatic Win
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
Last month, the City Council proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed our residents to the new 15-acres of enhanced and upgraded amenities at Central Park.
Ken Striplin | High-Quality Additions to Central Park
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
The Master’s University is accepting applications to the Audrey Ku Chou Scholarship, established in honor of President Abner Chou’s late mother, who passed away in December 2022.
TMU Accepting STEM Scholarship Applications Until Dec. 1
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
College of the Canyons women's tennis program will host is first annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the 'Cougar Courts' tennis facility located on the college's Valencia Campus.
Nov. 11: Lady Cougs Hosting Inaugural Mixed Doubles Tourney
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
The Master's University women's basketball team played an exhibition game against NCAA Division I Boise State Friday, coming up short 82-58 in Boise, Idaho.
TMU Comes Up Short Against D1 Boise State
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
The Master's University women's soccer program entered the opening round of the Golden State Athletic Championship Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but it was the No. 5-seed Vanguard Lions that came away from Reese Field with the 3-0 win to end the Lady Mustangs' season.
Lady Mustangs’ Soccer Season Ends
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Cougars were crowned champions of the 15th Annual 'Clash at Canyons' Tip-Off Event after posting wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to begin the 2023-24 season.
Cougars Crowned ‘Clash at Canyons’ Champions at Annual Tourney
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
California Institute of the Arts earns the number seven spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the U.S., per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap.
The Wrap Ranks CalArts No. 7 in Best Film Schools of 2023
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: