COC’s Uniquely Abled Program Receives Award

The College of the Canyons Workforce and Economic Advancement division was distinguished as one of the top-performing training providers by the South Bay Workforce Investment Board for its 100 percent job placement of Uniquely Abled Academy graduates.

The division received the award on Nov. 9 at the Torrance Marriott Redondo Beach Hotel at the South Bay Workforce Investment Board’s 28th annual awards ceremony.

“We are so honored to have been recognized for the 100 percent job placement of our Uniquely Abled graduates,” said John Milburn, interim vice president of workforce and economic development at the college. “The Uniquely Abled Academy continues to change the lives of its graduates by offering them competitive employment in a growing industry.”

Launched in spring 2018, the Uniquely Abled Academy program provides advanced training and support for highly functional autistic individuals to work as Computer Numeric Controlled machinists.

To date, the program has trained 40 students, all of whom found employment after earning a Uniquely Abled Academy certificate.

The Uniquely Abled Academy, which currently provides training at the college’s Valencia and Canyon Country campuses, as well as B&B Manufacturing, is set to relocate to the college’s Advanced Technology Center in spring 2024.

The Advanced Technology Center, located at 26306 Diamond Place, is a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing and Computer Numerical Control production lab that prepares students for high-skill jobs in advanced manufacturing, welding and construction technologies.

The COC Foundation will establish a fund and endowment to meet the Advanced Technology Center’s current and future needs.

The Uniquely Abled Academy Computer Numeric Controlled machining course at COC is a 12-week program that provides 420 hours of training and instruction to participating individuals, which includes soft skills, open laboratory, job readiness and 21st century skills training. After completing the not-for-credit course, graduates are qualified for entry-level positions as CNC operators, machinist apprentices and machine trainees.

In collaboration with the Uniquely Abled Academy, local businesses such as Classic Wire Cut, Lusk Quality, TA Aerospace, Woodward and DG Engineering Corp., provide employment to Uniquely Abled Academy graduates after earning certification.

To learn more about the Uniquely Abled Academy at COC, please visit https://canyonsworkforce.org/uaa.

