Community Impact Award Presented to Child & Family Center

Child & Family Center recently received the “Community Impact Award” from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public – Health Substance Abuse Prevention and Control. The award recognizes extraordinary agencies that go above and beyond for their community. Community partner Samuel Dixon Family Health Center nominated the Child & Family Center for the award.

“Child & Family Center’s substance use program has been a true asset to our community by providing much needed early intervention and prevention services for thousands of youths and families,” said Philip Solomon, Executive Director of Samuel Dixon Center. “Their holistic approach ensures clients get all the support and care they need. Furthermore, their consistent presence in the community has shown their dedication and hard work in helping to prevent substance use disorders.”

The Center was acknowledged for creating community partnerships to raise awareness of substance use issues, providing shared resources, introducing new programs and opportunities to vulnerable populations, and for their commitment to meeting clients where they’re at while providing guidance, resources and support.

“We are honored to receive the Community Impact Award,” said Nikki Buckstead, CEO of the Child & Family Center. “We’re proud to be an integral community partner, working together with school districts, law enforcement and health centers to best serve children and families in our community.”

The Child & Family Center’s Pathways to Recovery outpatient substance use treatment program, includes individual and group counseling, family counseling and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).

Their treatment team works collaboratively, internally, and externally, to holistically treat clients who may also have challenges beyond substance use. Clients get the support they need to recover from their substance use as well as resources to continue their journey and improve their lives.

Child & Family Center also offers substance use preventive services and partners with local middle and high schools to offer prevention curriculum, such as Life Skills and Guiding Good Choices.

Child & Family Center has been serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1976. Currently, the Center has more than 150 staff members and offers various programs to help meet the agency’s mission of Changing Lives, Healing Relationship, Helping People Thrive.

For more information on services provided by Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

