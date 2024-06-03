Community Invited to Glow Nights at The Cube

Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia. Starting in June, join The Cube for Glow Nights every Saturday night from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. When you purchase a Public Skate admission, you’ll receive a free glowstick and have an unforgettably fun experience!

Bring your friends and family along to skate under colorful lights, beat the heat and stay cool. While you’re enjoying the night, make sure to visit The Grille for all your favorite rink foods or head over to The Top Shelf for a selection of local brews, wines and unique cocktails.

For more information, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE. Don’t miss out on the fun—see you at The Cube!

