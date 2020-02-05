Coronavirus: 10 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan

Ten people onboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in the first phase of health screening of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.

Now anchored off the port of Yokohama, Japan, the British-flagged Diamond Princess in under a quarantine that began Tuesday and is expected to last 14 days, possibly longer.

“The 10 people who tested positive for the deadly virus, for which there is no cure yet, include two Australian guests, three Japanese guests, three guests from Hong Kong, and one guest from the U.S. in addition to one Filipino crewmember,” Princess Cruises reported.

“These 10 persons who have been notified will be taken ashore by Japanese Coast Guard watercraft and transported to local hospitals for care by shoreside Japanese medical professionals,” the release stated.

As of Tuesday, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400 worldwide, most of them in China, USA Today reported Wednesday.

The Diamond Princess plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard.

Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable.

Princess Cruises will continue to fully cooperate with and follow the instructions of global medical authorities and the Japanese government.

We will also be canceling the next two Diamond Princess cruises departing Yokohama (Feb 4 and Feb 12) and will begin notifying guests today.

Princess Cruises confirms there are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew currently onboard covering a range of nationalities. Approximately half the guests onboard are from Japan.

Princess Cruises thanks the Japan Ministry of Health for their thorough review of the health status of guests and crew aboard Diamond Princess. The cruise line has decided to cancel the next voyage of Diamond Princess to help facilitate the health screening and records review process.

Diamond Princess was due to depart Yokohama (February 4, 2020) for an eight-day round trip cruise. However, the decision was made to cancel the cruise because of the time needed for the authorities to complete their comprehensive review.

All guests will receive a full refund. Each guest will also receive a one hundred percent future cruise credit.

While this decision will be disappointing for our guests, we feel they will understand the commitment to continue to work closely with the health authorities because we share a common goal of looking after the safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the places we visit.

We will provide a further update once we have more information.

