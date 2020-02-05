[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 5
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Coronavirus: 10 People Test Positive on Diamond Princess in Japan
| Wednesday, Feb 5, 2020
Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess on an earlier voyage.
Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess on an earlier voyage.

 

Ten people onboard Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus in the first phase of health screening of all guests and crew by the Japanese Ministry of Health, the Valencia, California-based cruise line reported in an updated news release Wednesday.

Now anchored off the port of Yokohama, Japan, the British-flagged Diamond Princess in under a quarantine that began Tuesday and is expected to last 14 days, possibly longer.

“The 10 people who tested positive for the deadly virus, for which there is no cure yet, include two Australian guests, three Japanese guests, three guests from Hong Kong, and one guest from the U.S. in addition to one Filipino crewmember,” Princess Cruises reported.

“These 10 persons who have been notified will be taken ashore by Japanese Coast Guard watercraft and transported to local hospitals for care by shoreside Japanese medical professionals,” the release stated.

As of Tuesday, the coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 20,000 people and killed more than 400 worldwide, most of them in China, USA Today reported Wednesday.

More of Princess Cruises’ news release follows:

The Diamond Princess plans to go out to sea to perform normal marine operations including, but not limited to, the production of fresh water and ballast operations before proceeding alongside in Yokohama where food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard.

Guests will continue to be provided complimentary internet and telephone to use in order to stay in contact with their family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew is working to keep all guests comfortable.

Princess Cruises will continue to fully cooperate with and follow the instructions of global medical authorities and the Japanese government.

We will also be canceling the next two Diamond Princess cruises departing Yokohama (Feb 4 and Feb 12) and will begin notifying guests today.

Princess Cruises confirms there are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew currently onboard covering a range of nationalities. Approximately half the guests onboard are from Japan.

Princess Cruises thanks the Japan Ministry of Health for their thorough review of the health status of guests and crew aboard Diamond Princess. The cruise line has decided to cancel the next voyage of Diamond Princess to help facilitate the health screening and records review process.

Diamond Princess was due to depart Yokohama (February 4, 2020) for an eight-day round trip cruise. However, the decision was made to cancel the cruise because of the time needed for the authorities to complete their comprehensive review.

All guests will receive a full refund. Each guest will also receive a one hundred percent future cruise credit.

While this decision will be disappointing for our guests, we feel they will understand the commitment to continue to work closely with the health authorities because we share a common goal of looking after the safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the places we visit.

Princess Cruises confirmed there are 2,666 guests currently onboard covering a range of nationalities. About half the guests are from Japan.

We will provide a further update once we have more information.

From Princess Cruises’ Tuesday, Feb. 4 news release:

On the previous voyage, a guest from Hong Kong, embarked in Yokohama on January 20, sailed one segment of the itinerary, and disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25. He visited a local Hong Kong hospital, six days after leaving the ship, where he later tested positive for coronavirus on February 1. While on the ship he did not visit the ship’s medical centre to report any symptoms or illness. The hospital reports that he is in stable condition and the family members traveling with him remain symptom-free.

The safety, security and well-being of all guests and crew is our absolute priority. The review of the arriving guests and crew, by Japanese health authorities, is standard practice after a guest tested positive for coronavirus and we are working closely with the local authorities to provide detailed records to facilitate their review.

Diamond Princess arrived in Yokohama early from a 14-day round trip itinerary, which departed from Yokohama (Tokyo) on January 20 and was scheduled to return on February 4. There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on board. 

We will provide a further update once we have more information. 
'Oscars Red Carpet Show' to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Producers have set the talent lineup for "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," the official pre-show for the 92nd Academy Awards, to begin Sunday at 3:30 p.m. PST on ABC leading up to the Oscars telecast starting at 5 p.m.
‘Oscars Red Carpet Show’ to Set Stage for 92nd Academy Awards
Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Wednesday announced the final slate of Oscars presenters for the 92nd Academy Awards telecast, to air live Sunday, February 9, on ABC.
Final Lineup of 92nd Oscars Presenters Unveiled
Brandon Burris ID'd as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
The suspect in Sunday's fatal liquor store shooting has been identified as Brandon Nicholas Burris of Canyon Country by officials with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.
Brandon Burris ID’d as Dead Man in Liquor Store Shooting
Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
Kristina Anne De Mora, a Canyon Country woman reported missing and last seen Jan. 19, has been found safe, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.
Kristina De Mora, Missing Canyon Country Woman, Found Safe
California Lawmakers Tout Housing Landlords Tax Break
In wake of the recent failure of a zoning proposal meant to spur new apartments near transit centers, California lawmakers are turning to housing landlords to help stem the state's housing crisis.
California Lawmakers Tout Housing Landlords Tax Break
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) member Olga Kaczmar announces a reception on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1:00. p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Feb. 8: Artist Reception for Olga Kaczmar
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.
Feb. 6: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Meeting
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
SCV Water will kick off construction on its water treatment facility adjacent to the William S. Hart Baseball/Softball league this month. When complete, the $6 million project will restore use of a substantial portion of the ground water that has been impacted due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals.
Kick Off to SCV Water Treatment Facility Construction Expected to Begin Feb. 10
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) introduced legislation Tuesday to make the distribution of revenge porn a felony and require anyone convicted of the crime to register as a sex offender.
Lackey Introduces Stricter Penalties on Revenge Porn
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Sometimes Isabella Escribano cries when she's in the gym, but only for a few moments. She knows that it's not what her late teammates and coach would want.
Mamba Academy Member from Canyon Country Reflects on Late Kobe Bryant
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Castaic Union School District is excited to announce that Math Field Day is coming to Castaic Elementary School this spring.
Castaic Elementary Readies for 2020 Math Field Day
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
On Saturday, Feb. 8, Henry Mayo will partner with the Little Green Monster Project: A workshop for families with children affected by cancer.
Henry Mayo Workshop Aims to Support Children Affected by Cancer
Modern Take on Classic Myth 'Eurydice' to be Presented at The MAIN
Open Wings Theatre Company will be presenting six performances of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Feb. 14 - Feb. 23, at The Main, 24266 Main Street in Newhall.
Modern Take on Classic Myth ‘Eurydice’ to be Presented at The MAIN
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation (MHF) is a nonprofit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families.
March 21: Michael Hoefflin Walk for Kids With Cancer 10th Anniversary
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will feature the mixed media work of artist Jessica Wimbley in her solo exhibition "Belle Jet and Cabinet Cards."
COC Art Gallery Featuring Mixed Media Work by Jessica Wimbley
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
When the call went out that a liquor store owner had fatally shot a suspected robber on Sunday, the news traveled fast, not only to law enforcement, but also to other liquor store employees in the surrounding neighborhood.
Liquor Store Workers Share Experiences, Discuss Safety After Deadly Shooting
Applications for Children's Summer Meal Programs Now Available
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced that applications are available for the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO), both federally funded, state-administered programs that serve free meals to children eighteen and younger when school is out of session.
Applications for Children’s Summer Meal Programs Now Available
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
After spending almost a month assisting the Victoria Rural Fire Service with wildfire suppression, 20 local firefighters will return home to the Southland from Australia on Wednesday, according to Angeles National Forest officials.
SoCal Firefighters to Return from Australia Wednesday
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
February is American Heart Month, and Henry Mayo will host a heart health fair, a nutrition seminar, and other events in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo to Offer Free Heart Health Events in February
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, in partnership with Sister Cities International, are honored to host the winners and finalists of the 2019 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Sister City Santa Clarita to Host Young Artists and Authors Feb. 5
