FAA Issues Drone Flight Restrictions Due to Hughes Fire

Due to the Hughes fire continuing to impact the Castaic area, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Temporary Flight Restriction for the affected area, effective till Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 9 p.m.

Unauthorized drone use can significantly disrupt firefighting operations and endanger lives. Please refrain from flying drones in restricted areas to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently.

Know the Rules

Stay informed about local, state, and federal regulations regarding drone usage. Familiarity with these laws ensures compliance and supports public safety.

Violating FAA regulations over disaster zones can lead to serious penalties. Always follow the guidelines provided by the FAA and local authorities.

For detailed information, visit https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_5_5766.html.

