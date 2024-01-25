County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students

Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.

This summer’s internship is a 10-week program that runs from May 28, 2024 to Aug. 2, 2024. Each Division within the Office will host one or more interns. Selected interns may participate in the program remotely or in person.

Candidates for the internship program can choose from multiple practice areas ranging from: land use, zoning, environmental issues, employment, health care, probate, conservatorships, litigation, appeals, legislation, elections, construction, water, tax, criminal justice, child welfare, worker’s compensation, contracts, and beyond. The interns also have had the opportunity to work on the forefront of cutting edge social, political, and legal issues such as bail reform, immigration, marijuana, homelessness and health care reform.

Additionally, the program includes presentations led by guest speakers such as judges, elected officials, County departmental heads, and attorneys. The goal is to expose the interns to successful and influential speakers on a wide range of subjects that impact the County and to foster learning, inspiration, and a desire to be involved in public service.

For more details and information on how to apply, please view the flyer by clicking the link.

