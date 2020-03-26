County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a Stop Work Order for utilities. The full statement below:

As a result of the COVID-19 emergency declarations at the Federal, State, and County levels, the more than 10 million residents of Los Angeles County are required to abide by the Safer at Home order. Any interruption to the provision of municipal utility service would place an untenable burden on our residents. Service interruptions could also pose significant known and unknown challenges to emergency response and recovery agencies like Los Angeles County Public Works and its regional partners that continue to provide essential services to the public during this critical time.

The Director of Public Works as the Road Commissioner and the Chief Engineer for the Los Angeles County Flood Control District hereby issues a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, within Los Angeles County or Flood Control District right of way that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence in Los Angeles County until further notice. This action is to protect the public health, safety, and welfare by ensuring that residents are able to comply with the various executive orders to stay at home during the current COVID-19 emergency.

Exceptions to the order include infrastructure projects where construction is active which could create a public safety hazard if construction is not completed.

This order will not apply to emergency work necessary to prevent service disruptions or hazardous conditions affecting public safety as approved by Public Works. Utilities are allowed to apply for permits to provide service for their customers. If you have any questions, please contact Mr Greg Graham at (626) 506-8136, cnrahampw.lacounty.qov, or Mr. Chris Melillo at (661) 877-8308, cmelillo@pw.lacounty.qov.

Very truly yours,

Mark Pestrella

Director of Public Works

Rossana D’Antonio

Deputy Director