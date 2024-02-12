County Request Businesses, Residents Complete Damage Survey

The county of Los Angeles needs your help to understand how much damage was done during the winter storms. Los Angeles County residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey about damages, which will help determine the county’s eligibility for disaster assistance programs. If you sustained any damage during the storm you are urged to report it at the link below to ensure communities can access the support needed for recovery efforts.

On Feb. 4, the county of Los Angeles proclaimed a local emergency due to the early February 2024 Winter Storm. This powerful, slow moving atmospheric river storm system struck a large portion of the state of California including Los Angeles County. Impacts are expected to be seen for the next several days, even weeks. The county is in the process of assessing damage to infrastructure and private properties countywide, as well as supporting residents with their individual recovery efforts.

The Damage Collection Survey link below will assist the county of Los Angeles in collecting damage information and estimated costs that are a direct result of the February 2024 Winter Storm. This information will be used to determine if the estimated dollar amount of disaster damages within Los Angeles County meets the established thresholds to qualify for various disaster assistance programs.

Completion of this survey does not guarantee a disaster declaration will be received and it does not guarantee the county or its residents will be eligible to receive disaster assistance. This document is intended for information gathering purposes and will be used to determine eligibility based on the total amount of damages countywide.

If you have any questions regarding information being collected or this form, email DisasterAssistance@ceooem.lacounty.gov.

Find the Damage Collection survey here https://recovery.lacounty.gov/february-2024-winter-storm/.

