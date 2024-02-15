Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.

For property owners who have experienced damage or destruction from these storms, they can apply to have the assessed value of their property, the value upon which their property taxes are based, reduced to reflect the damage.

This property tax relief program is called the Misfortune & Calamity program.

“It’s understandable that those affected by these storms would not be thinking about their property taxes at this difficult time,” Assessor Prang said. “However, I did want to remind them there is property tax relief available in the event of damage to their property resulting from these types of natural disasters.”

By filing a claim for M&C relief within one year of the incident, properties that have sustained a minimum of $10,000 in damage of current market value may be eligible for a refund of taxes already paid as well as lower annual tax bills until the property is repaired or rebuilt. Assessor Prang’s office is working proactively to identify the properties affected and move the process forward.

This property tax relief is available to owners of homes, business equipment and fixtures, orchards or other agricultural groves, and to owners of aircraft, boats, and certain manufactured homes. It is not available to property that is not assessable, such as state licensed manufactured homes or household furnishings.

If granted, the assessed value of the property will be reduced, effective the date the damage occurred, until the damaged structures are rebuilt or repaired, the property undergoes a change in ownership, or a base year value transfer is recorded.

“My dedicated team is ready to offer assistance at a moment’s notice,” Assessor Prang said. “We will be available to guide property owners through the claim process.”

These types of reassessments have led to millions of dollars in property tax relief during significant events including the massive Woolsey Fire a few years back as well as victims of the Rolling Hills Estates landslides where homes were red-tagged as uninhabitable when the ground collapsed underneath their foundations, reducing homes to rubble.

The M&C claim forms – known as the Application for Reassessment: Property Damaged or Destroyed by Misfortune or Calamity – can be obtained online or by phone at (213) 974-8658.

