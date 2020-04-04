COVID-19 Response Funding to Be Distributed Statewide to Educational Agencies

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that $100,000,000 in funding will be distributed to local educational agencies (LEAs) throughout the state. The funding was included in Senate Bill 117, one of two COVID-19 emergency bills passed by the California Legislature on March 17, 2020.
“I am very grateful to the members of the state legislature for their rapid response in providing this essential funding to assist LEAs during this very challenging time,” said Thurmond. “These funds will allow district administrators to ensure that sites are properly cleaned and sanitized, keep school staff safe, provide nutritious meals, and focus on implementing a distance learning infrastructure that is equitable and accessible to all students.”
The priority for these funds is health and safety needs for LEAs, including student meal access, during COVID-19 closure periods.
To receive the funds, eligible LEAs had to be operational as of March 4, 2020. Funding is allocated to LEAs based on 2019–2020 average daily attendance (ADA) funded by the California Department of Education in February 2020. Eligible LEAs will receive $17.37 per ADA, with a minimum funding allocation of $250.
The State Controller’s Office will issue payments for the SB 117 funds to each county treasurer’s office within three to four business days. The apportionment letter, allocation detail, and payment schedule for this funding are available at on the CDE’s SB 117 COVID-19 LEA’s Response Funds web page.
The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has become aware that members of the general public are receiving calls appearing to originate from CDC through caller ID, or they are receiving scammer voice mail messages saying the caller is from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some calls are requesting donations.
Luxor Capital Group, a private equity firm with components in New York and the Cayman Islands, has accumulated a 17.62-percent stake in Valencia developer Five Point Holdings LLC in the last two weeks, SEC records show.
Cajun's Aviation Dream, a nonprofit group set up in honor of Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno, is selling commemorative coins, stickers and other memorabilia to raise funds to support young aviators and carry on his legacy.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 11 new deaths and 521 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with at least 96 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
With "Project Roomkey," California has become the first state in the nation to secure FEMA approval to provide safe isolation capacity for tens of thousands of people experiencing homelessness in order to protect them and the state from COVID-19, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday.
The 2020 Census is counting right now, and it is crucial that we all do our part to make sure Los Angeles County receives its fair share of federal funding by participating in the 2020 Census, county Department of Public Social Services officials said.
