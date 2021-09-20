Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 166th Death; SCV Cases Total 35,280

Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 166 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Currently, there are zero tests pending, 25 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,496 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday six new deaths and 996 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,280 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The number of cases and deaths reflect the customary reporting delays over the weekend. Of the six new deaths reported Monday, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, and two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64. To date, Public Health identified 1,445,121 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25,838 deaths.
There are 1,053 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for nearly 8,480,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Monday’s test positivity rate is 1.2%.
Ensuring Business Compliance
Public Health inspectors continue to visit businesses across the county every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures and masking guidelines, provide technical assistance, and respond to complaints of non-compliance. Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, Public Health inspectors visited 909 restaurants, 45 bars, 214 food markets, 1 brewery, 25 hotels, 45 gyms and fitness centers, 73 hair salons or barber shops, 51 food manufacturing plants, 25 garment manufacturing plants, 170 personal care businesses, 29 retail stores, 25 warehouses, 12 office sites, 6 family entertainment venues and 7 large outdoor and indoor venues with a capacity for more than 10,000 people. Overall, the compliance inspections revealed that while the majority of businesses were in compliance, there continues to be room for improvement with employee and customer masking at fitness centers, garment manufacturing plants, and retail stores.
Between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10, eight citations were issued to businesses, including fitness centers and restaurants, for noncompliance with Health Officer Orders. Violations of safety requirements and dangerous conditions can be reported anonymously to Public Health by phone at 888-700-9995 or online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
**More from Los Angeles County Public Health further below**
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Student Dashboard: The COVID-19 case data is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in students by school site.
Staff Dashboard
Staff Dashboard: The COVID-19 case data is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in staff by school site.
Santa Clarita Valley Monday Update
As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard added three new deaths in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Santa Clarita Valley to 328 since the pandemic began.
The following is the community breakdown of the 328 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
278 in Santa Clarita
18 in Castaic
9 in Acton
7 in Stevenson Ranch
6 in unincorporated Canyon Country
3 in Agua Dulce
2 in Val Verde
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
1 in Valencia
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 35,280 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 25,929
* Castaic: 4,326
Stevenson Ranch: 1,609
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,110
Acton: 710
Val Verde: 414
Agua Dulce: 382
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 264
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 160
Elizabeth Lake: 102
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Bouquet Canyon: 62
Lake Hughes: 51
Saugus/Canyon Country: 47
Sand Canyon: 22
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 18
Placerita Canyon: 4
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
“I send my thoughts and prayers to everyone who has lost a friend or loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I thank our L.A County businesses that continue to do their part and follow the safety guidelines that prevent COVID-19 spread as we are still experiencing a lot of COVID-19 transmission in L.A. County. We applaud the many businesses and establishments that have implemented vaccination verification requirements in order to protect employees and customers. These are challenging times and the future trajectory of the pandemic is not certain. Nonetheless, we do know that the vaccines save lives and reduce transmission; these are essential prerequisites to moving forward with our recovery.”
Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Monday
California Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 4,422,085 cases and 67,612 deaths to date. There are 6,004 confirmed hospitalizations and 1,726 ICU hospitalizations in the state.
Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change as reporting of test results can be delayed.
There were 6,193 newly reported confirmed cases Sunday.
– For the week of Aug. 29 – Sept. 4, the average case rate among unvaccinated Californians age 16 or older is 71.03 per 100,000 per day and the average case rate among vaccinated Californians age 16 or older is significantly lower at 8.9 per 100,000 per day.
– The great majority of new cases are among unvaccinated individuals. The rate among the unvaccinated is 8 times the rate among the vaccinated.
The 7-day positivity rate is 3.0%.
There have been 89,332,249 tests conducted in California. This represents an increase of 361,546 during the prior 24-hour reporting period.
As of Sept. 20, according to the CDC, 82.8% of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 48,448,279 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. Numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.
Health Care Workers
As of Sept. 19, local health departments have reported 124,159 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 500 deaths statewide.
Stop the Spread: Get Vaccinated for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated. With the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, there is a renewed urgency to get all eligible Californians vaccinated as quickly as possible and complete their two-dose vaccination process if they are receiving Pfizer or Moderna.
CDPH is reminding unvaccinated Californians that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, free and provides excellent protection from severe COVID-19 illness, including the Delta variant, hospitalization, and death.
Individuals aged 12+ are eligible for vaccination. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment. Individuals aged 17 and younger may need the consent of a parent or legal guardian for vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.3 days. During this same time period, 70% of patients received test results in one day and 90% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Sept. 13, there have been 603 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Both classified staff and teachers in the William S. Hart Union High School District voiced their displeasure with the ongoing negotiations regarding employee pay during Wednesday night’s governing board meeting, saying morale is low across the board for site staff.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 166 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Hundreds of Santa Clarita residents convened on a large dirt lot behind a shopping center on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country Saturday morning to join the annual effort of cleaning up the Santa Clara River.
Both classified staff and teachers in the William S. Hart Union High School District voiced their displeasure with the ongoing negotiations regarding employee pay during Wednesday night’s governing board meeting, saying morale is low across the board for site staff.
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 166 since the onset of the pandemic, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
College of the Canyons, No. 6, remained unbeaten on Saturday with the Cougars' defense coming away with four turnovers — including three straight interceptions to end the game — to defeat No. 8 Fullerton College 22-17 at Nathan Shapell Stadium.
WiSH hosted several very popular informational college webinars during the ’21-’22 academic year; this year they have expanded the program to meet the needs of all students considering college as an option.
Three local business leaders discussed the ways their organizations survived the COVID-19 pandemic during a panel discussion organized by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. as part of its semi-annual Economic Outlook event held Friday morning at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Hundreds of Santa Clarita residents convened on a large dirt lot behind a shopping center on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country Saturday morning to join the annual effort of cleaning up the Santa Clara River.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first death due to the West Nile virus for the 2021 season in Los Angeles County. The patient, a resident of the eastern region of Los Angeles County, was hospitalized and died from WNV-associated neuro-invasive disease.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,823 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Public Health announced that the Los Angeles County Health Officer Order will be modified today to require vaccination verification or a negative test prior to entry to all mega-events and event venues by Oct. 7.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance Wednesday that would require developers of various types of residential, commercial and industrial projects to provide public art in private developments in the amount of 1% of the building valuation or pay 1% of the building valuation toward a public art fund.
The Santa Clarita City Council received a brief report Tuesday about Camps Scott and Scudder, two Saugus facilities recommended by the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Ad-Hoc Subcommittee in May to become the new homes of violent juvenile offenders in Los Angeles County.
During Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 19 through 25, the California Highway Patrol will educate the public on the importance of ensuring children are riding in a properly fitted and installed child passenger safety seat.
The atmosphere on the outdoor patio of the Holiday Inn Express in Valencia was fun and lively during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Month event Wednesday evening.
In the same week Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said they’ll be expanding the limitations on deputies drawing their AR-15’s in the field, some Santa Clarita Valley activists said they still want to see more changes to law enforcement policy
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.