CSUN-al Garden Class to Get Ready for Fall Planting

California State University, Northridge’s CSUN-al Gardening series returns this month just in time to prepare for fall planting.

Popular gardening guru Steve List will lead a class at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, on home gardening, focusing on the best vegetables and fruits to grow in the San Fernando Valley. He will demonstrate sustainable, climate-smart practices that support a bountiful crop.

“Steve will be bringing with him an assortment of edible seedlings for a free raffle,” said Brenda Kanno, manager of the CSUN Botanic Garden and organizer of the gardening series. “He will nurture our gardening minds with the knowledge to grow the seedlings that will nourish our appetites.”

After 25 years as a teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District, List has transitioned to Farm-to-Classroom advisor, part of the state’s Farm to School initiative that promotes in-school nutritious meals and food-based education, purchasing from California growers and hands-on food gardening. He spends many Saturdays providing informative horticultural workshops throughout the Los Angeles region.

CSUN-al Gardening classes are free, but seating is limited. Registration is required. To register, email botanicgarden@csun.edu and indicate the number of seats you are requesting. The specific location of the class, as well as driving and parking directions, will be sent with confirmation of registration.

CSUN’s Botanic Garden is operated by the university’s Department of Biology and serves as a field site for botany, entomology, photography, painting and other classes. In addition to geographically themed plantings and a butterfly garden, the garden also features greenhouses where noteworthy botanical specimens are grown.

The garden is open to the community. Visit the Botanic Garden website at www.csun.edu/botanicgarden/ for more information.

