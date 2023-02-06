CSUN Announces Black History Month Lineup

This semester’s Black History Month at California State University, Northridge will focus on the theme of Black Resistance. CSUN professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies Dr. Marquita Gammage spoke about the importance of this theme.

“This year’s theme, Black Resistance, honors the activism, advocacy, and sacrifices of Black communities to ensure a just and equitable world,” said Gammage.

Here’s what’s happening on campus:

Black Fat Femme: Race, Identity and Gender in Entertainment

(Feb. 7, USU Thousand Oaks Room, 2 p.m.)

Award-winning educator, freelance journalist and national speaker Dr. Jon Paul Higgins talks about body neutrality and positivity and the experience of being a plus-sized, Black femme-presenting person. LGBTQ+ students and allies are encouraged to attend this free event.

The Birth of Socially Conscious Rap Music with Grandmaster Melle Mel

(Feb. 9, Kurland Lecture Hall of The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 6 p.m.)

A discussion/lecture/interview with hip-hop pioneer Grandmaster Melle Mel and hip-hop historian Jayquan. Presented by CSUN and the Center for Interdisciplinary Pursuit of Hip-Hop Elevation and Research (CIPHER), and hosted by Skyy Hook, a visiting scholar and hip-hop journalist, radio personality and producer.

CSUN 2023 Yard Show

(Feb. 10, USU Grand Salon, 7 p.m.)

Gather with other CSUN students for performances done by the CSUN’s Black Greek organizations.

Nikole Hannah-Jones: A Conversation About The 1619 Project

(Feb. 10, USU, Plaza del Sol, doors open at 2:30 p.m.)

Come for the presentation with New York Times staff writer and Pulitzer-Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones about her book, “The 1619 Project,” on how the legacy of slavery did not end with emancipation.

Black History Month Screenings

(Feb. 11, CSUN Elaine and Alan Armer Screening Theater located in Manzanita Hall 100, 2 p.m.)

On Saturday Feb. 11, join director John Simmons for the 1995 theatrical release ‘Once Upon A Time When We Were Colored’ directed by Tim Reid. Attendees of the event will get the opportunity to discuss the content of the film afterwards with John Simmons!

Black Public Relations Society Panel

(Feb. 13, University Library, Jack & Florence Ferman Presentation Room, 2 p.m.)

Hosted by the Department of Africana Studies, students are welcome to come and chat with members of the Black Public Relations Society with TyNisha Lewis as moderator.

An Evening with Former Earth, Wind and Fire Guitarist Al McKay

(Feb. 14, Cypress Hall, 7 p.m.)

CSUN is proud to present an evening with multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy award-winner and former Earth, Wind & Fire guitarist, Al McKay! Come enjoy a night with live musical performances from Al McKay and the CSUN music department.

Africana Studies Plaque Installation Ceremony

(Feb. 15, between Sierra Hall and Jerome Richfield Hall, 11 a.m.) Come celebrate the official installation of a plaque to commemorate the activism of students and faculty which led to the formation of the Department of Africana Studies.

Black Student Athlete Panel

(Feb. 20, USU, 6 p.m.)

Students are welcome this panel to hear from associate professor of Africana Studies Cedric Hackett and Black student athletes at CSUN.

Rebel Vision: Black Female and Non-Binary Photographers — a Photographic Presentation and Conversation with Tara Pixley

(Feb. 21, University Library, 1 p.m.)

Photographer and scholar Tara Pixley will talk about her work, and the work of other Black female and non-binary photographers. They will be joined by the Bradley Center’s director, José Luis Benavides, and archivist, Keith Rice.

Property in the Promised Land: Debt, Murder and the Modernization of Los Angeles

(Feb. 21, USU Grand Salon, 2 p.m.)

Celebrate Black History Month with Marques Vestal, assistant professor of Critical Black Urbanism at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. He will discuss his work on the history of property insecurity and its conflicts in the early 20th century Los Angeles.

Black Women and Resistance in the Media

(Feb. 23, Location TBA, 2 p.m.)

Join CSUN professor Marquita Gammage, Sharon Johnson, Maya Singleton and Sylvia Macauley, for a panel discussion about the image of Black women in the media. The discussion will be moderated by Paulette Theresa of University Counseling Services.

Friday Night Funk

(Feb. 24, Manzanita Hall, 5: 30 p.m.)

Black Scholars Matter celebrate Black History Month with a night of karaoke. Join fellow students in Manzanita #112 for a night of free singing, fun and music from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Black History Month Community Walk

(Feb. 25, Christ Community Church, 9 a.m.)

As Black History Month comes to an end, come participate in a 5k walk on Saturday, Feb. 25, to bring attention to preventative healthcare and the issues concerning the African American community. The walk will start at 9 a.m. at the Christ Community Church at 7911 Winnetka Avenue.

Black History Month Screenings

(Feb. 25, CSUN Elaine and Alan Armer Screening Theater located in Manzanita Hall 100, 2 p.m.)

Join former CSUN alumni and respected director, Mike Drake, for the theatrical release screening of his film, ‘Just Mercy’ starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx in the Armer Theater. Destin Crettin, director of Shang Chi, will also be in attendance.

Black History Month Gala

(Feb. 28, USU Northridge Center, 6 p.m.)

Celebrate the last day of Black History Month with a gala.

