CSUN Announces ‘Survival Guide’ Ahead of Finals Week

It’s that time of year again. The days are shorter, holiday decorations are up and the stress of finals is rearing its head. In light of this, California State University, Northridge has events and resources to help students get ready for exams, minimize stress and even — dare we say? — have a little fun. From free supplies to gingerbread-house kits, the University Student Union (USU) and the University Library have students covered with Crunch Time Fest and the Finals Countdown.

USU: Crunch Time Fest Begins Monday, Dec. 5

The USU will have study rooms available the week before and the week of final exams at the Sol Center, and select resource centers will have supplies available during operating hours. Study rooms are first come, first served during regular USU hours, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m..

Special Events at the USU – Prepare and De-Stress:

Wednesday, Dec. 7. – Cookies, music and fun with gingerbread kits, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Monday, Dec. 12 is Motivation Monday: Post words of encouragement for other Matadors and grab supplies at the Sol Center, like notebooks, pencils and Scantrons. Free brunch also will be available throughout finals week to help students stay fueled as they make the big push to the end of the semester.

University Library: It’s the Finals Countdown!

The Library will have extended hours through finals:

– Dec. 9-18, library hours are 7 a.m. to 2:45 a.m.

– Dec. 19, hours are 7 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

– Dec. 20-23, hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Special Events at the Library:

– Dec. 5-9 and Dec. 13, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., main floor lobby: Build your own “finals survival kit” with stickers, snacks, pencils and more!

– Dec. 12 and Dec. 14-16: calming arts & crafts

– Dec. 12-20 during library hours: Leave your mark on the graffiti board — get it all out and add your thoughts to the graffiti board about how finals are going.

– Dec. 12-16 during library hours: Relax with board games and videos. Play with CSUN Board Game Club members or check out games. Also, stop by the ASRS Viewing Room, main floor, east wing, to watch videos.

University Counseling Services:

Dec. 6-7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: University Counseling staff will be tabling on Cleary Walk, offering freebies and resources to help students navigate the stress of finals. For more info, visit csun.edu/counseling. Best of luck, Matadors. You’ve got this!

