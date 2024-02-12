CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
|
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
|
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
|
In response to the Department of Education’s delay in releasing FAFSA information to universities, California State University, Northridge has extended the Intent to Enroll deadline from May 1 to June 1.
|
College of the Canyons standout Motoko Shimoji, who helped the Lady Cougars win the 3C2A State Championship last fall, will continue her career at California State University, Fresno after committing to the Bulldogs program.
|
The American Red Cross urges Santa Clarita donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply for the month of February.
|
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that brings heightened attention and focus on transitional age youth and seniors experiencing homelessness in the County.
|
Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 18.
|
The California Arts Council announced the recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship grant awards in December. Among the 35 selected artists is Swapan Chaudhuri, longtime faculty in the Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts.
|
Thirteen months after his very simple and childlike idea to take two soccer balls to Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ismachiah Oduwole, a Santa Clarita ninth-grader, began to show the world a fresh and fun approach to the climate and sustainability awareness campaign about our planet.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the introduction of the Transportation Accountability Act, AB 2086, which will create needed transparency and accountability in California’s transportation investments, paving the way for a more efficient and equitable transportation system.
|
The county of Los Angeles needs your help to understand how much damage was done during the winter storms. Los Angeles County residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey about damages, which will help determine the county's eligibility for disaster assistance programs.
|
1879
- Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story
]
|
1970
- Groundbreaking of County Civic Center in Valencia [story
]
|
2013
- Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report
]
|
The Master's University beach volleyball team opened the 2024 season by defeating the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics defending champions and preseason No. 1 Vanguard Lions 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
|
Santa Clarita Arts presents “Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas,” a solo exhibition by Jermaine Saunders. This exhibition will be on view now through May 22, at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 95 new laboratory confirmed cases and one new death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the allocation of $593,000 in funding to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita for crucial infrastructure and safety enhancements.
|
A Santa Clarita man who is a former Navy SEAL was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material for surreptitiously filming nude minor victims with hidden cameras in a residential setting.
