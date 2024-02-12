CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1

In response to the Department of Education’s delay in releasing FAFSA information to universities, California State University, Northridge has extended the Intent to Enroll deadline from May 1 to June 1.

This gives students time to review their financial aid offer before accepting CSUN’s admission offer. Financial aid is an important consideration and the university wants students and their families to be fully informed so they can make the best decision for their situation.

***There’s still time to apply for aid for the 2024-2025 academic year. The priority deadline is April 2.

To learn more about the next steps for admitted students, visit https://brnw.ch/21wGTUm.

