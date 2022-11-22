CSUN President Appointed to National Education Board

California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

AASCU is a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems whose members share a learning- and teaching-centered culture, historic commitment to underserved student populations and a dedication to research and creativity that advances their regions’ economic progress and cultural development.

“I was honored to be elected to the Board of Directors of AASCU and look forward to opportunities to further advocate for accessible and equitable education at CSUN and across the nation,” Beck said. “AASCU’s student-centered mission mirrors my own — to enable human potential through the transformative power of higher education.”

Beck’s appointment to the board was made official at AASCU’s 2022 annual conference in Carlsbad, on Nov. 15. Her term on the board is for three years, expiring in 2025.

Beck took CSUN’s helm in January 2021. Before her appointment, she served as president of California State University Channel Islands, a position she held since 2016. Prior to her time at Channel Islands, Beck was provost and executive vice president of Nevada State College in Henderson, Nev. Before that, she served as the dean of liberal arts and sciences, a faculty member in the psychology department and chair of the Faculty Senate at the college. Before joining Nevada State College, she was a faculty fellow at the University of California, San Diego, and a research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

