CSUN President Appointed to National Education Board

California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.
AASCU is a Washington, D.C.-based higher education association of nearly 400 public colleges, universities and systems whose members share a learning- and teaching-centered culture, historic commitment to underserved student populations and a dedication to research and creativity that advances their regions’ economic progress and cultural development.
“I was honored to be elected to the Board of Directors of AASCU and look forward to opportunities to further advocate for accessible and equitable education at CSUN and across the nation,” Beck said. “AASCU’s student-centered mission mirrors my own — to enable human potential through the transformative power of higher education.”
Beck’s appointment to the board was made official at AASCU’s 2022 annual conference in Carlsbad, on Nov. 15. Her term on the board is for three years, expiring in 2025.
Beck took CSUN’s helm in January 2021. Before her appointment, she served as president of California State University Channel Islands, a position she held since 2016. Prior to her time at Channel Islands, Beck was provost and executive vice president of Nevada State College in Henderson, Nev. Before that, she served as the dean of liberal arts and sciences, a faculty member in the psychology department and chair of the Faculty Senate at the college. Before joining Nevada State College, she was a faculty fellow at the University of California, San Diego, and a research associate at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.
College of the Canyons was among 394 colleges and universities across the nation recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the prestigious Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley.
Meera Komarraju, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Northridge.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department invites community members of all ages to run, walk, or jog in the 14th annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot event benefiting the college's cross country and track & field programs.
It may not have been the top prize the team was hoping for, but The Master's University had their best showing ever at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Cross Country National Championships held in Tallahassee, Fla.
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their drivers license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program.
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.