Today in
S.C.V. History
February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Research Finds Homo Sapiens Were in Europe Years Before Neanderthals Disappeared
| Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024

A re-examination by CSUN anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated in the cave site Ilsenhöhle beneath the castle of Ranis, Germany by archaeologists in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago, thousands of years before Neanderthals disappeared.The cave site Ilsenhöhle beneath the castle of Ranis. Photo © Tim Schüler TLDA, License: CC-BY-ND 4.0.

A re-examination by California State University, Northridge anthropologist Hélène Rougier of bones first excavated by archaeologists in Germany in the 1930s has contributed to the discovery that modern humans reached northwest Europe more than 45,000 years ago, thousands of years before Neanderthals disappeared.

Rougier is part of an international team of researchers who have been able to document the earliest known Homo sapiens, or modern humans, fossils in central and northwest Europe. Their research reveals for the first time that those fossils were accompanied by markers — namely long blades made into points — for the Upper Paleolithic era known as Lincombian-Ranisian-Jerzmanowician, which existed more than 45,0000 years ago.

Those same markers have been discovered at locations across Europe, from Moravia and eastern Poland to the British Isles, and can now be linked to an early arrival of small groups of modern humans in northwest Europe, several thousand years before Neanderthals disappeared in southwest Europe.

“Early modern humans were much more advanced than we typically give them credit for,” Rougier said, noting the discovery that Homo sapiens traveled as far as Germany in small groups indicates that they were sophisticated enough to be curious about what was beyond their usual territory and left the comfort of their “home” to see what was “out there.”

“We tend to think of them as ‘cavemen,’ primitive,” Rougier said. “Yet, they used natural features, such as the overhang of a cave, to get protection from the elements; they lived in organized groups; and they understood their environment enough to get the foods they needed. They were sophisticated enough to choose some things over others, and they passed on tradition, like making tools in a certain way. So, yeah, they were a little more complex than we give them credit for.”

The results of the researchers’ discovery were recently published in three articles: “Homo sapiens reached the higher latitudes of Europe by 45,000 years ago,” in the journal Nature and “The ecology, subsistence and diet of ~45,000-year-old Homo sapiens at Ilsenhöhle in Ranis, Germany” and “Stable isotopes show Homo sapiens dispersed into cold steppes ~45,000 years ago at Ilsenhöhle in Ranis, Germany” in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Rougier, who teaches in CSUN’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, is one of 125 researchers from around the world working together for more than a decade to explore prehistoric life in Europe, hoping to gain perspective on what human life was like before recorded history. Their disciplines span the spectrum, from biological anthropology and archaeology to biochemistry and genetics. The interdisciplinary approach provides an opportunity to bring new perspectives and raise questions that individuals in a particular specialty may not consider or be able to resolve.

The team’s latest efforts involve the cave Ilsenhöhle, located beneath the castle of Ranis in Germany. The researchers re-excavated the Ranis site to locate the remains of an earlier excavation that took place in the 1930s. They also wanted to clarify the stratigraphy and chronology of the site and to identify the makers of the LRJ points.

“One of the things that made this site so interesting in the first place was the fact that when it was first excavated, tools (the blades made into points as well as some finely made leaf points) were found,” Rougier said. “People didn’t really know how to characterize them. They didn’t know if it was the late Neanderthals who made them, or our early ancestors who arrived in Europe. Lots of people in different places in Europe have been trying to figure out who made those things. We were trying to figure out the answers to their questions.”

When Rougier’s colleagues got to the bottom of the original excavation, more than 26 feet below the surface, they found about five-and-a-half feet of rock their predecessors could not get past. After carefully removing the rock by hand, they found the LRJ layer and thousands of fragmented bones, including pieces that belonged to modern humans.

Rougier led a new analysis of bone fragments originally collected in the 1930s. Each fragment was examined individually in an effort to identify human remains.

Once 13 human skeletal remains from both the old and new excavations were identified, DNA was extracted and analyzed. Researchers were able to confirm that the fragments belonged to Homo sapiens. They also found that some of the fragments from both excavations belonged to the same individual or were maternal relatives.

“We were able to get DNA from the bones — we only have part of the DNA for now and are working on the rest — but there is one bone from the new excavation that has the same mitochondrial DNA as several of the bones originally found in the 1930s,” Rougier said. “It clearly shows the connection between the old and new excavations, and that those modern humans, with at least one person who was closely related to another, visited the cave on different occasions.”

By using radiocarbon dating, the researchers discovered that Homo sapiens sporadically occupied the cave as early as 47,500 years ago, thousands of years before Neanderthals disappeared from Europe.

An analysis of the stable isotopes of animal teeth and bones found alongside the human fragments offered insight into the climate conditions and environments that the pioneering groups of Homo sapiens encountered around Ranis. Those early modern humans had to deal with a very cold continental climate and open, unforested, grassy landscape, similar to what is found in Siberia or northern Scandinavia today.

“We’ve been able to show that our ancestors were really like explorers — they were mobile, they adapted to their environment, and they moved when the climate changed,” Rougier said. “We have to understand that when these Homo sapiens ancestors visited north central Europe, it was a very cold environment. They were originally from southern Europe, where the temperatures were much warmer, and the environment was much more hospitable. Yet, they still made the trip.

“As we examine those movements, I think it’s important to reflect on the fact that climate has always affected us,” she said. “Today, we’re trying to counter some of its impact using our technology, but we are still animals in the natural world — though, we’re advanced, technological animals. Climate is still around us and we are still dependent on nature. I think what we’ve learned so far about early modern humans can put things into perspective.”
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof

Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Wednesday, Feb 14, 2024
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
FULL STORY...

CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference

CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
FULL STORY...

Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships

Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
For every student who has received a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting

Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is reminding property owners that property tax relief is available for those suffering damage from the recent torrent of storms.
Storm-Related Tax Relief Available for Property Owners
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Moderation is the key to sustaining healthy eating habits through the holiday season and into the new year, according to Brittany Allison, an assistant professor of food science at California State University, Northridge. 
Moderation is the Key to Health Eating Habits, According to CSUN Prof
Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The Santa Clarita Valley Relay For Life of the American Cancer Society invites you to join their online Spring FUNdraiser with See’s Candies treats from now through Mar. 18.
Mar.18: American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library proudly unveils this year's chosen masterpiece for the One Story One City program , 'The Woman in the Castello' by Kelsey James.
‘The Woman in the Castello’ Takes Center Stage in Santa Clarita’s One Story One City Program
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
One of my favorite sites on social media is the site called WeRateDogs. WeRateDogs asks pet owners to send photos of their dogs, then posts selected photos with humorous comments.
Marcia Mayeda: WeRateDogs,15/10 Foundation Partner with DACC
Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children's Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.
Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
For every student who has received a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy's Castaic
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com