header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 20
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
| Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
Water drop


When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.

As a tribute to the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, the celebratory mural, titled “The Continuum of Time”, will honor the historic tribe of northern Los Angeles County.

The CSUN Tataviam Mural Project is a collaborative artistic endeavor between artist Lindsay Carron — the winner of a selective mural competition— Tataviam tribal leadership, and the university to create a lasting mural legacy in the University Library. The mural is aligned with the University Library’s commitment to honor the land upon which it stands. The land, known as the Sesevenga, is the historic and unceded territory of the Sesevitam. The descendants of the first inhabitants of this land continue to live in the area as citizens of the FTBMI.

The art installation is part of the official land acknowledgement action plan for the University Library, developed by the library’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee and approved by the Executive Group (EG).

“The winner of the CSUN University Library Tataviam Mural Competition is Lindsay Carron. Many thanks go to the selection jury, made up of Samantha Fields (chair of the art department); Alesha Claveria (American Indian studies); and Mario Ontiveros (art history),” said Mark Stover, dean of the University Library, in a statement. “I’m also grateful to Mark Villasenor from the Fernandeño Band of Mission Indians, who spent time with each of the finalists and who, along with Rudy Ortega and others from the Tataviam leadership team, also gave important feedback on both the semifinalists’ submissions and the finalists’ compositions and sketches.”

The mural will be installed on an existing curved wall near the Creative Maker Studio Learning Commons, located on the first floor of west wing of the library. The mural’s size will be about 10 feet high by 25 feet long and will include a commemorative plaque with a brief description of the art and artist’s attribution.

The design will be printed on polytab and then adhered to the wall in a two-layer polytab process that will be guided by professionals at Social and Public Art Resource Center. Carron will be painting the mural on top of the printed polytab.

“This mural not only depicts the important history of the tribe,” said Carron, who has been a part of public art projects throughout the U.S and consulted with the FTBMI in presenting her final design. “But how the tribal members continue to celebrate their culture, land, and ways of life – time immemorial to present and future – through symbols of hope, resilience, strength and harmony with the natural environment of northern Los Angeles County.”

The mural is expected to be partially completed by mid-April, which will coincide with a mural talk — the first of three planned public events to celebrate the artwork in the next year — with Carron and Tataviam Tribe Members in the Gohstand Leisure Reading Room in the library on Tuesday, April 16, from 5– 6:30 p.m. The public will be able to meet Carron and learn about her practice working in collaboration with communities and in the wilderness and listen to Tataviam leaders share their perspectives.

The mural is expected to be fully completed by mid-May this year.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians

CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
FULL STORY...

Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN

Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2024 Cinematheque series will pay tribute to Hollywood casting director and producer Deborah Aquila, executive vice president and head of casting at Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios, to mark the end of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 27.
FULL STORY...

March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation

March 22: COC’s Uniquely Abled Academy Robotics Graduation
Monday, Mar 18, 2024
On Friday, March 22, the Uniquely Abled Academy (UAA) at College of the Canyons will host a graduation ceremony for nine students who have completed the UAA’s pilot robotics training program.
FULL STORY...

College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 Seeks Nominees

College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 Seeks Nominees
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
The College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 is seeking nominations for alumni who have achieved outstanding professional/personal accomplishments, serve their community and serve College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season

CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2024 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
Entry Period Open For Annual Sister Cities Young Artists, Author Showcase
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
William S. Hart High School principal Jason d'Autremont announced the new school mascot, the Hart High Hawks, during a mascot reveal ceremony Tuesday evening in the Hart High auditorium.
Hart High Reveals New School Mascot, Hart Hawks
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament Returns
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament. 
May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament Returns
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
When you enter the main floor of the west wing of the California State University Northridge library, you’ll soon notice a new mural blending art, nature and the Indigenous history that the campus sits on.
CSUN Mural Honors Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians
Today in SCV History (March 20)
2012 - County supervisors approve 50-year operating agreement for Placerita Canyon State Park [read]
Placerita Canyon
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
March is National Animal Poison Prevention Month and the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is dedicated to raising awareness about the risks of pet poisoning and providing essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe.
National Animal Poison Prevention Month
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
The Los Angeles County Treasurer Tax-Collector and the Los Angeles County’s Assessor's Office have presented property tax relief efforts now in place to support residents impacted by odors from Chiquita Canyon Landfill at the March 19 Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Supes Hear Tax Relief Offered to Homeowners Impacted by Chiquita
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
The SCV Water Laboratory has received commendation from the State of California’s Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program for its proactive implementation of the TNI Standard quality management system in February 2023, ahead of the required compliance date of Jan. 1, 2024.
SCV Water’s Laboratory Recognized for Early Implementation of System
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.
Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
Kelsey James, author of this year’s One Story One City book, "The Woman in the Castello" will appear Friday, March 22 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
March 22: Meet Author of One Story One City Book
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
In a move to protect workers, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, successfully moved AB 2135 past its first hurdle, passing out of the Labor Committee.
AB 2135 Would Protect Workers From Wage Theft
Today in SCV History (March 19)
1875, 1:35PM - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez hanged in San Jose [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score. 
Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Master's University hit 20 3-pointers, one shy of the program record in a game, to defeat the St. Thomas Bobcats 122-91 in the second round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship tournament.
Mustangs Advance to NAIA Sweet 16
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
The Master's University baseball team lost a pair of 1-run games Saturday against the Menlo Oaks in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Three Games to Menlo
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce that its executive director, Emilio Salas, has been appointed to a two-year term to serve as a member of the national Strategic Planning Advisory Committee for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).
LACDA’s Emilio Salas Appointed to National Planning Advisory Committee
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts.
Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
REDLANDS — College of the Canyons track and field recorded a dozen top-10 finishes and established 30 new personal records while competing at the University of Redlands Invitational on March 15. 
Cougars Earn Top-10 Finishes at Redlands Invitational
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
There is so much to learn from different customs and cultures and you don’t need a plane ticket to experience it all.
City’s 2024 ‘Celebrate’ Lineup Released
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept, which has a location in Santa Clarita, is fueling the mania for the Big Tournament with a nationwide Big Bracket Challenge.
Compete for Chance to Open Shaquille O’Neal Chicken Restaurant
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
California State University, Northridge’s Spring 2024 Cinematheque series will pay tribute to Hollywood casting director and producer Deborah Aquila, executive vice president and head of casting at Paramount Television Studios and CBS Studios, to mark the end of Women’s History Month on Wednesday, March 27.
Legendary Casting Director Deborah Aquila to Speak at CSUN
SCVNews.com