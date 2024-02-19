header image

1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Takes Home Grammy
| Monday, Feb 19, 2024
Erin Bentlage

CSUN Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage won her first Grammy on Feb. 4 2024. Credit: Erin Bentlage/ Instagram.

California State University, Northridge Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage reached a huge milestone in her career when she took home a Grammy Award at the 66th annual show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

The accolade, under the category of “Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals,” was given to Bentlage for her part in the song “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning.” The award-winning piece is a part of the debut album of her all-female vocal super-group, säje, formed in collaboration with Sara Gazarek, Amanda Taylor and Johnaye Kendrick.

“Grateful beyond measure to these people and tiny slivers of time for everything they’ve taught me, grateful for the opportunity to pause and reflect on our dreams coming true in the music that we are lucky enough to make and the life that we are lucky enough to pour into that music,” Bentlage said in a social media post. “I take none of it for granted, no matter how courageously joyful or sickeningly devastating the moment and might not be able to digest one bit of it without music…”

The Grammy victory isn’t her first brush with recognition. In 2020, Bentlage was nominated in the same category for the debut original song “Desert Song” by her group.

“The music department is very proud of Erin Bentlage for the fantastic work she has done with her group säje, and especially for her well-deserved Grammy win in collaboration with Jacob Collier,” said CSUN music department chair John Roscigno. “Erin joined our faculty just two years ago to re-vamp our jazz vocal program and has been a fabulous addition to our faculty.”
