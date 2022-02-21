header image

CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years
| Monday, Feb 21, 2022
CSUN Rec Center

The Student Recreation Center of the University Student Union invites Matadors to celebrate the SRC’s 10th Anniversary all semester long with fun activities and giveaways during SRC@10. Here’s a cheer to the SRC’s milestone and achievements towards the CSUN community’s well-being!

“We are immensely proud of the dedication and passion the SRC has been doing to promote fitness and wellness over the decade,” said assistant director, SRC Programs Jeremy Hamlett. “These fun celebratory events not only give Matadors the chance to connect with each other, but they can also see how the SRC is here to support them at CSUN.”

Come kickoff the SRC@10 celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in front of the SRC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a live DJ performance and tabling booths showcasing the variety of services the SRC offers members. On that same day, a VIP Luncheon to celebrate the SRC will be hosted for staff and special guests including CSUN, USU, SRC and Associate Students staff, the USU Board of Directors and former employees involved in the SRC’s development.

Throughout the semester, each SRC department will host a variety of events for the community to create unforgettable times. On Wednesday, March 2, the Oasis Wellness Center will have Matadors blooming into a relaxed state of mind during a special edition of Spring Into Wellness. For the gamers of CSUN, on Wednesday, March 17, the Games Room Open House will be giving a sneak peek at the fun gaming opportunities this semester. At the SRC, from Monday, April 4 to Friday, April 8, Glow Up Fitness is bringing in the neon of cardio workouts.

Then, from Monday, April 11 to Friday, April 15, anyone of all fitness levels is welcome to take up a challenge at Train Like a Pro. The SRC will also be having an incredible online sale for 25% on personal training packages from Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24. Finally, the Rec Pool is pumping up the jam on Friday, May 6 during Poolside DJ. Students can also win cool prizes and earn up to 10 Grand Prize raffle entries just for participating in any of the events during SRC@10 until the end of April.

The SRC looks forward to celebrating the decade with Matadors! For more information on each event, please visit csun.edu/src/src-at-10.

###

The University Student Union (USU) is committed to inclusion, diversity and personal growth for all students while providing services such as study areas, lounge spaces, prayer room, lactation room and
wireless printing kiosks in addition to a variety of food options and a wide range of events. The USU includes the Student Recreation Center, Oasis Wellness Center, Pride Center, Veterans Resource Center, DREAM Center, USU Board of Directors, Computer Lab, Games Room, USU Programs and more. For additional information, please visit www.csun.edu/usu.
