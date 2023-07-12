header image

1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
| Wednesday, Jul 12, 2023
There’s still have a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”

The conservatory style program, which serves adolescents between the ages of 11 and 18, has been taking place each summer at the  CSUN for the past 66 years with the goal of teaching young people theater arts as well as the values that stem from teamwork and ensemble.

“Despite all of the fun on stage, we are also teaching students the importance of teamwork, collaboration, as well as the ability to think on [their] feet,” said CSUN theater professor Garry Lennon, executive director of the program. “These skills will serve them no matter what field they pursue.

“We have two fantastic shows this summer full of adventure and discovery for the whole family,” Lennon continued. “Both shows feature music, movement and special effects.  ‘ALICE: An Adventure in Wonderland’ takes us on a new journey filled with the beloved characters plus a chance for Alice to learn something about herself.  ‘Shrek’ tells us that there’s room in the world for all types and sizes of people in a satiric fairytale kingdom”.

As one of the nation’s oldest programs, TADW immerses the teenagers,  this year there are 69 students in grades 6-12, in the day-to-day reality of a professional theatrical troupe, from designing lighting, costumes and sets to learning lines and choreography during an intense six weeks.

In the mornings, the teenagers attend classes in acting, voice and dance. They can choose electives in improvisation, musical theater, playwriting or the technical aspects of theater production. The afternoons are spent in rehearsal, building sets or putting together costumes and props.

Audiences have until the end of this week to catch a show. For more information about times, dates and ticket costs, visit the CSUN website.
