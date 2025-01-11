header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
| Friday, Jan 10, 2025
fire map 8

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Other fire related developments include:

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12. The NWS said it is expected to upgrade the Watch to a Red Flag Warning on Saturday. Windy and breezy weather is expected to continue in the SCV through next week.

The South Coast AQMD has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening in areas of Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.

Los Angeles authorities have vowed to prosecute illegal drone flights after a civilian drone collided with a Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades Fire on Thursday, forcing it to be grounded. It is expected to be back in service on Monday, Jan. 13.

In response to the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfire incidents, Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, has signed an executive order imposing a curfew in the mandatory evacuation zones for the Palisades and Eaton fires. This curfew went into effective on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. and continues until further notice. Disaster workers, credentialed media and other essential personnel will be exempt from the curfew and permitted access, provided they present proper identification.

The curfew will be strictly enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the primary objective of enhancing security and safeguarding the property of displaced residents. Anyone found in violation of this curfew will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor offense under LACC section 2.68.320. Conviction may result in a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment.

This curfew is intended to prevent unauthorized access to the affected areas and ensure that only essential personnel are present during these critical hours. The LASD will intensify patrol operations and will arrest and book individuals who violate the curfew order.
Debris and elevated turbidity from the Eaton Fire potentially impacted Pasadena Water and Power’s drinking water system in the Eaton Fire evacuated areas. The State Water Resources Control Board, Pasadena Public Health Department and Pasadena Water and Power Water System are advising residents of Pasadena to not use the tap water for drinking or cooking in the impacted areas until further notice.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has issued a boil water notice for Pacific Palisades and adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard for the next 48 hours. “This applies to water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes and food preparation such as washing produce,” the LAWDP’s website said. Officials said boiled tap water or bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking purposes. Tap water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a request from Los Angeles County to deploy 8,000 National Guard members to the region to help combat fires and prevent looting. The National Guard is now on site directing traffic and assisting in other areas to help with fire response in L.A. County.

FEMA is now accepting applications from residents impacted by the L.A. County fires. Visit www.disasterassistance.gov/.

The NFL announced the Jan. 13 wild card playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Jan. 13 will be moved from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., citing concerns for public safety. Kickoff remains at 5 p.m.

Fire status as of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Palisades Fire:

21,317 acres

5,316 structures damaged or destroyed

8% contained

Spot fires were contained in the Topanga area overnight. On Saturday, typical mid-January conditions are expected. Sunday and continuing through the middle of next week, weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected. There is a chance of strong winds Tuesday. There will continue to be a high likelihood of critical fire weather conditions through next week.

Eaton Fire

13,991 acres

4,000-5,000 structures damaged or destroyed

3% contained

On Thursday, Jan. 9 firefighters responded to multiple service calls during the night and worked to extinguish hotspots around structures. Aircraft were deployed for water-dropping missions along the northeast perimeter near Chantry Flats, where fire growth has been observed. on Friday, Jan. 10 the priority continues to be structure protection and fire line construction to increase containment on the East, North and West flanks.

Hurst Fire

771 acres

37% contained

Evacuation orders have been lifted.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

395 acres

75% contained

Sunset Fire

43 acres

100% contained

The Sunset Fire is reported to be 100% and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Kenneth Fire

1,000 acres

35% contained

The Kenneth Fire has been stopped according to an 8 p.m. press conference held Friday, Jan. 10 by Los Angeles County officials. No structures have been lost.

Archer Fire

19 acres

The Archer Fire in Granada Hills was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. It has reported to have been quickly knocked down.

For more information on the fires in Southern California visit Cal Fire.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV

Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
FULL STORY...

Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV

Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
FULL STORY...

Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted

Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
FULL STORY...

County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies

County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.
FULL STORY...

County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed

County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
To protect residents who have been displaced by wildfires, Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna have announced that they requested the support of the California National Guard and will be implementing curfew hours to keep looters at bay.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
The Santa Clarita Water Agency has been alerted by the California Department of Water Resources that it will defer its current pipeline maintenance project near Castaic Lake until further notice. Residents can resume outdoor watering in the Santa Clarita Valley.
DWR Defers Pipeline Maintenance, SCV Outdoor Watering Can Resume
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh.
Outpost Media Presents ‘The Wolves’ On Stage at The MAIN
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
It's been a heavy, heartbreaking and overwhelming week for residents displaced by the wildfires that have swept through many parts of our county. The question I'm hearing most from residents is, "What do I do now?" Whether you're looking for immediate help, long-term help, or want to lend a helping hand, Los Angeles County has resources available.
Kathryn Barger | Wildfire Help, Information
Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. on the first floor of City Hall in the City Council Chambers. It will discuss approval of appointments to city commissions.
Jan. 14: City Council to Approve Commission Appointments
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
In the aftermath of the devastating wind and firestorm emergencies that have forced thousands of Los Angeles County residents to evacuate their homes, the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs is warning businesses against illegal price gouging and urges the public to report suspected violations.
County Cracks Down on Price Gouging Amid Windstorm, Fire Emergencies
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
In line with its commitment to transparency and open communication, SCV Water has announced the release of its Popular Annual Financial Report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
SCV Water Releases 2023-24 Popular Annual Financial Report
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
To protect residents who have been displaced by wildfires, Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna have announced that they requested the support of the California National Guard and will be implementing curfew hours to keep looters at bay.
County Enacts Curfew in Fire Evacuation Areas, National Guard Deployed
Today in SCV History (Jan. 10)
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 33,000 acres and more than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
UPDATE: Kenneth Fire Joins Growing List, National Guard to be Deployed
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
As Southern California communities face the devastating effects of wildfires, Child & Family Center stands ready to provide vital resources and support for parents and caregivers navigating these challenging times.
Child & Family Center Offers Support, Resources to Families Impacted by Fires
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
With so many impressive city milestones, like groundbreakings for the Pioneer Oil Refinery and The Rink Sports Pavilion and the grand openings of the Valencia Community Center and Skyline Ranch Park, it’s no wonder that last year felt like a blur.
Marsha McLean | Back to School, Back to Safety
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2025, "Signature You", Friday, Jan. 17 - Sunday, Feb. 16 with an opening reception on Saturday, Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m.
Jan. 17- Feb. 16: SCAA ‘Signature You’ Art Show
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
California Credit Union announced that it will offer special relief programs to support current members who have been impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires.
California Credit Union Offers L.A. Fires Relief Programs to Members
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Finally Family Homes invite the community to a “Tiny Open House” event, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to celebrate the completion of the tiny house project.
Jan. 18: Finally Family Homes Hosts Open House
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Valencia Town Center.
Jan. 23: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Jan. 14: Supes to Discuss Human Trafficking, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has published the agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 14 regular board meeting, starting at 9:30 a.m. Among other topics there will be discussion of moving forward with recommendations to reimagine Los Angeles County's approach to human trafficking, as well as the annual abatement of hazardous vegetation.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
In its second conference game of the season, The Master's University women's basketball team lost to the No. 19 Arizona Christian University Firestorm 62-56 at The MacArthur Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.
Lady Mustangs Fall to the Firestorm
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
In a rematch between the two teams that battled for the GSAC championship last season, No. 9-ranked The Master's University men's basketball team defeated No. 4 Arizona Christian 86-69 Wednesday night, Jan. 8 in The MacArthur Center.
No. 9 TMU Knocks off No. 4 ACU
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
The Wednesday, Jan. 8 scheduled contests between College of the Canyons women's and men's basketball vs. Antelope Valley College in the Cougar Cage were postponed due to wildfires in the region.
Canyons Women’s, Men’s Basketball Games Postponed
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Los Angeles County Public Health reports the South Coast Air Quality Management District is advising of potential direct smoke impact from the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst Wildfires that has caused unhealthy air quality in Los Angeles County.
Public Health Smoke Advisory: Unhealthy Air Quality Declared Due to Wildfires
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The devastating Palisades Fire destroyed historic buildings and multiple structures at two California State Parks on Tuesday, Jan. 7 including Will Rogers’ historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park.
Palisades Fire Destroys Historic Buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
SCVNews.com