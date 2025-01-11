Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV

Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Other fire related developments include:

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12. The NWS said it is expected to upgrade the Watch to a Red Flag Warning on Saturday. Windy and breezy weather is expected to continue in the SCV through next week.

The South Coast AQMD has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening in areas of Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.

Los Angeles authorities have vowed to prosecute illegal drone flights after a civilian drone collided with a Canadian “Super Scooper” aircraft fighting the Palisades Fire on Thursday, forcing it to be grounded. It is expected to be back in service on Monday, Jan. 13.

In response to the ongoing Palisades and Eaton wildfire incidents, Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, has signed an executive order imposing a curfew in the mandatory evacuation zones for the Palisades and Eaton fires. This curfew went into effective on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. and continues until further notice. Disaster workers, credentialed media and other essential personnel will be exempt from the curfew and permitted access, provided they present proper identification.

The curfew will be strictly enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department with the primary objective of enhancing security and safeguarding the property of displaced residents. Anyone found in violation of this curfew will be subject to arrest for a misdemeanor offense under LACC section 2.68.320. Conviction may result in a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment.

This curfew is intended to prevent unauthorized access to the affected areas and ensure that only essential personnel are present during these critical hours. The LASD will intensify patrol operations and will arrest and book individuals who violate the curfew order.

Debris and elevated turbidity from the Eaton Fire potentially impacted Pasadena Water and Power’s drinking water system in the Eaton Fire evacuated areas. The State Water Resources Control Board, Pasadena Public Health Department and Pasadena Water and Power Water System are advising residents of Pasadena to not use the tap water for drinking or cooking in the impacted areas until further notice.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has issued a boil water notice for Pacific Palisades and adjacent communities north of San Vicente Boulevard for the next 48 hours. “This applies to water that is used for brushing teeth, making ice cubes and food preparation such as washing produce,” the LAWDP’s website said. Officials said boiled tap water or bottled water should be used for drinking and cooking purposes. Tap water should be boiled for one minute and then cooled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom approved a request from Los Angeles County to deploy 8,000 National Guard members to the region to help combat fires and prevent looting. The National Guard is now on site directing traffic and assisting in other areas to help with fire response in L.A. County.

FEMA is now accepting applications from residents impacted by the L.A. County fires. Visit www.disasterassistance.gov/.

The NFL announced the Jan. 13 wild card playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Jan. 13 will be moved from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., citing concerns for public safety. Kickoff remains at 5 p.m.

Fire status as of 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Palisades Fire:

21,317 acres

5,316 structures damaged or destroyed

8% contained

Spot fires were contained in the Topanga area overnight. On Saturday, typical mid-January conditions are expected. Sunday and continuing through the middle of next week, weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected. There is a chance of strong winds Tuesday. There will continue to be a high likelihood of critical fire weather conditions through next week.

Eaton Fire

13,991 acres

4,000-5,000 structures damaged or destroyed

3% contained

On Thursday, Jan. 9 firefighters responded to multiple service calls during the night and worked to extinguish hotspots around structures. Aircraft were deployed for water-dropping missions along the northeast perimeter near Chantry Flats, where fire growth has been observed. on Friday, Jan. 10 the priority continues to be structure protection and fire line construction to increase containment on the East, North and West flanks.

Hurst Fire

771 acres

37% contained

Evacuation orders have been lifted.

Lidia Fire (Acton)

395 acres

75% contained

Sunset Fire

43 acres

100% contained

The Sunset Fire is reported to be 100% and all evacuation orders have been lifted.

Kenneth Fire

1,000 acres

35% contained

The Kenneth Fire has been stopped according to an 8 p.m. press conference held Friday, Jan. 10 by Los Angeles County officials. No structures have been lost.

Archer Fire

19 acres

The Archer Fire in Granada Hills was reported at 11:24 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. It has reported to have been quickly knocked down.

For more information on the fires in Southern California visit Cal Fire.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...