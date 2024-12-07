Dec. 10: Cameron Smyth Relinquishes Gavel as Mayor, Exits Council

A special reorganization meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Mayor Cameron Smyth will Turn over the mayor’s gavel and exit the city council after the move to district elections found Smyth finishing his four-year term without a seat to run for in the 2024 election.

Smyth has served five terms as Mayor of Santa Clarita in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2020 and 2024.

He was first elected to the city council in 2000 and reelected in 2004.

He resigned from the city council in 2006 when he was elected to the California State Assembly. He served in the Assembly until 2012 when term limited ended his time in Sacramento. In 2016 he was elected again to the Santa Clarita City Council and he was reelected in 2020.

The council traditionally rotates the ceremonial job of mayor between the five council members in turn.

Occasionally, council members will be passed over in the rotation, as happened last year when Bill Miranda skipped over Marsha McLean in the expected rotation for the Mayor Pro Tem position, which puts him next in line to assume the role of Mayor on Dec. 10.

Miranda was first appointed to the city council on Jan. 8, 2017 to fill the vacancy created when Dante Acosta resigned his council seat in January 2017 after being elected to the State Assembly.

Miranda then was elected to the seat 2018 and 2022. He has served one term as Mayor in 2021.

Newley elected councilwoman Patsy Ayala, elected to the District 1 seat in the Nov. 5 General Election, will be sworn in for a four-year term and take her place on the council. She previously served as a Santa Clarita Planning Commissioner, appointed by Miranda in January 2023. She is the first Latina to sit on the Santa Clarita City Council.

Councilman Jason Gibbs, who was appointed to the District 3 seat after no challengers stepped forward to contest his seat that was up for election on Nov. 5 will also be sworn in for another four-year term. This will be Gibbs’ second council term, he was first elected to the city council in 2020 and served as Mayor in 2023.

The other members of the Santa Clarita City Council are Marsha McLean and Laurene Weste.

McLean is in her fifth term on the Santa Clarita City Council. She was first elected in 2002 and reelected in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. She has served four terms as Mayor, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Weste is the most senior member of the city council, she was first elected in 1998 and reelected in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022.

During the reorganization meeting the council will vote in the new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. After the meeting a short reception will be held before a regular city council meeting is held.

The full agenda of the Special Meeting can be viewed below:

CITY OF SANTA CLARITA

CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

5:00 PM

City Council Chambers

23920 Valencia Blvd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

FLAG SALUTE

HART HIGH SHOW CHOIR

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS (ONE MINUTE LIMIT)

Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 members of the public are afforded one minute

(with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) to address the

legislative body concerning any item that has been described in the special meeting agenda.

PRESENTATIONS

Presentation to Outgoing Mayor by City Manager

Presentations to Outgoing Mayor by Non-City Officials

Outgoing Mayor Makes Comments

CONSENT CALENDAR

All matters listed under the Consent Calendar are considered routine and will be enacted by one

motion by the City Council. The items are not individually discussed by the City Council unless

a request is made by a member of the public or the Council, in which case, the item(s) will be

removed from the Consent Calendar and will be considered separately.

1. RESOLUTION RECITING THE FACT OF THE GENERAL MUNICIPAL

ELECTION HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2024 – On December 3, 2024,

the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the results of the

November 5, 2024, General Election.

RECOMMENDED ACTION:

City Council adopt a resolution reciting the fact of the General Municipal Election held

on November 5, 2024, declaring the results and such other matters as provided by law.

Page 2

OATH OF OFFICE TO ELECTED COUNCILMEMBER

Patsy Ayala

OATH OF OFFICE TO APPOINTED COUNCILMEMBER

Jason Gibbs

NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR 2025

Mayor Pro Tem Turns Gavel over to City Clerk

City Clerk Opens Nominations for Mayor

City Clerk Swears in Mayor

City Clerk Turns Gavel over to New Mayor

NEW MAYOR ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

NOMINATIONS FOR MAYOR PRO TEM 2025

New Mayor Opens Nominations for Mayor Pro Tem

COUNCIL COMMENTS

ADJOURN

Reception

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...